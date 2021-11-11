Brentwood businesses pledge to be carbon zero by 2050

The 25 businesses have pledged to reduce their carbon footprint as well as cutting waste and improving biodiversity. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Brentwood businesses have pledged to improve their green credentials.

As part of the Brentwood Environmental Business Alliance (BEBA), 25 local businesses have signed a pledge to improve their carbon footprint, reduce waste and address biodiversity loss.

The BEBA initiative, launched at the Business Showcase on October 20, demands businesses adopt an "environment-first" approach to business decisions and the implementation of a green supply chain by using local producers wherever possible.

The businesses have also promised to be carbon neutral by 2040 and to be "true-zero" carbon by 2050.

Kirsty Dailly, marketing manager for Baker Labels, one of the participating businesses and a co-founder of BEBA, said: “As a manufacturer, we are aware of the quantity of production waste we create and also the need to do something about it.

You may also want to watch:

“There are ways to reduce some of the waste produced and the amount of energy used, however, there will always be a lot.”

Businesses which have signed the pledge also include Airbrushed Frames, Allen Motor Group, Attract and Engage, Axis, Be Fibre, Carbon Offsetting Essex, Concept Original, EAVS group, Essex Wildlife Trust, Extend Ltd, Ground Control, Hallmark Carehomes, Haven Gateway Partnership, LMAC Group, Phillip W Keen Ltd, sarahBee Marketing, Smooth Move Estates, Step Into Yoga, Tees, The Greenhouse, The Larder, UTL Document Solutions, Woodland Coffee Shop and Zest Recycle.