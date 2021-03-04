News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

No council tax increase in Brentwood

Author Picture Icon

Adriana Elgueta

Published: 11:18 AM March 4, 2021   
Brentwood Council are awarding a further £770,000 for small and micro businesses. Picture: Sylvia Ke

No increases in council ta for Brentwood this year. - Credit: Sylvia Kent

Brentwood Borough Council has approved its budget for the year which includes no increase in council tax and no cuts to services.

Government policy permits councils to increase council tax by 2 per cent or £5 a year and the full budget was approved last week.

Brentwood Borough Council leader, councillor Chris Hossack said: “We now know that there is light at the end of the tunnel with a roadmap out of lockdown thanks to the prime minister’s announcement on Monday.

"This means our priority is to support a return to normality for our businesses, retailers, leisure industry, economy and our residents’ well being and so we have produced a budget that is both recovery ready and forges a positive future for Brentwood.

"We have taken the view that we should keep the financial burden on residents to a minimum, especially at this time.

You may also want to watch:

"A combination of shrewd investment, maximising our assets, reducing costs and driving through efficient working practices means that the council can deliver a 0pc council tax increase this year despite the pressures of the pandemic.

"It has been an extraordinary time and the council has been key to helping and supporting the community but it has also continued diligently with the many plans and goals to ensure our projects are delivered. This puts us in a good place to deliver a strong recovery at speed."

Most Read

  1. 1 Pocket parks proposed for Romford town centre
  2. 2 'Utter contempt': Government orders Havering to approve more houses
  3. 3 World Book Day: Notorious football fan 'Mr West Ham' sets record straight
  1. 4 How many Covid-19 vaccinations have been given where you live?
  2. 5 Hospital worker's Covid experiences written into song
  3. 6 Universal Credit uplift extension confirmed as latest claimant numbers released by DWP
  4. 7 'I wish I was 20 years younger for games like this' - Hornchurch boss on Notts County draw
  5. 8 How the White Hart became the 'heart of Hornchurch'
  6. 9 What are the 4 stages of easing coronavirus restrictions?
  7. 10 Letters: Threat to Harold Hill deer, and TV licence fee for over-75s
Brentwood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A computer-generated image of what the new leisure centre in Viking Way, Rainham might look like. Pi

Havering Council

Councillors give green light to new Rainham leisure centre plans

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Queen's Hospital, Rom Valley Way, Romford

Coronavirus

Only eight Covid patients 'critical' at Queen's and King George hospitals

Tom Ambrose

person
Four men aged between 23 and 39 were arrested on suspicion of facilitating immigration following a r

Metropolitan Police

Man arrested in east London for terrorist offences

Tom Ambrose

person
An automated toilet in Avenue Road, Harold Wood

Havering Council

Councillor criticises council decision to remove automated public toilets

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus