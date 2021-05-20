Hospital radiographer and Hutton East councillor is new Brentwood mayor

Published: 2:00 PM May 20, 2021

Councillor Olivia Sanders has been appointed as the new mayor of Brentwood.

Brentwood Borough Council appointed Cllr Sanders - formerly the deputy mayor - at the annual council meeting on Wednesday night (May 19).

The lifelong Brentwood resident replaces councillor Keith Parker to become the area's 29th mayor.

A councillor for Hutton East since 2014, the new mayor combines this role with working as a radiographer at Queen's Hospital.

Not only has she worked throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the new mayor also led the clap for carers at the town hall which took place during last year's lockdown.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Sanders said: “I am proud to be representing Brentwood as mayor and to have been chosen to do this. Last year was challenging for everyone in so many ways.

"With us coming out of lockdown and more restrictions lifted this week, it seems fitting that I can now step into the role and represent the people of Brentwood as their mayor which is such an honour.

"Brentwood is a marvellous place and I plan to do my best to ensure I represent our borough in the most positive way.

"I want to thank everyone for their support and encouragement.”



