Blues Brothers and Amy Winehouse tributes delight at postponed Brentwood festival

Tributes acts to The Blues Brothers and Amy Winehouse delighted audiences at a delayed festival for charity in Brentwood.

Animal Aid Music Festival and Family Fun Day was initially scheduled for August, but had to be postponed with the heatwave struck.

It took place on October 9 from 11am to 8pm at Herongate Football Club, with around 1,000 attendees treated to dog competitions, craft stalls and a performance from JSD Dance and Musical Theatre.

There were also tribute acts from The Briefcase Blues Brothers and Sammy B as Amy Winehouse.

Although previous years have seen a larger turnout, founder Roxie Belle said about £1,000 has been raised for rescue centres yet to be decided.

"We always say, even though it is a lot of hard work, if you only save one animal then all the work has been worth it - and we have saved a lot of animals with £1,000," she said, adding that "everyone who was there said it was amazing".

Roxie started the festival about 10 years ago in a Southend pub while she was singing with band Graphite Blonde.

Her American bulldog Boston, the original mascot of the festival, sadly passed away shortly before the festival this year.

