Blues Brothers and Amy Winehouse tributes delight at postponed Brentwood festival

Franki Berry

Published: 3:45 PM October 12, 2022
Brentwood's postponed Animal Aid Music Festival and Family Fun Day 2022 in October

Sammy B as Amy Winehouse - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Tributes acts to The Blues Brothers and Amy Winehouse delighted audiences at a delayed festival for charity in Brentwood. 

Animal Aid Music Festival and Family Fun Day was initially scheduled for August, but had to be postponed with the heatwave struck

It took place on October 9 from 11am to 8pm at Herongate Football Club, with around 1,000 attendees treated to dog competitions, craft stalls and a performance from JSD Dance and Musical Theatre.

Brentwood's postponed Animal Aid Music Festival and Family Fun Day 2022 in October

There was a dog competition at the event - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

There were also tribute acts from The Briefcase Blues Brothers and Sammy B as Amy Winehouse. 

Brentwood's postponed Animal Aid Music Festival and Family Fun Day 2022 in October

Acts performed throughout the day at the event - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Although previous years have seen a larger turnout, founder Roxie Belle said about £1,000 has been raised for rescue centres yet to be decided. 

"We always say, even though it is a lot of hard work, if you only save one animal then all the work has been worth it - and we have saved a lot of animals with £1,000," she said, adding that "everyone who was there said it was amazing".

Roxie started the festival about 10 years ago in a Southend pub while she was singing with band Graphite Blonde. 

Her American bulldog Boston, the original mascot of the festival, sadly passed away shortly before the festival this year. 

Brentwood's postponed Animal Aid Music Festival and Family Fun Day 2022 in October

The festival was postponed from August to October - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Brentwood's postponed Animal Aid Music Festival and Family Fun Day 2022 in October

Attendees to the event at Herongate Football Club - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Brentwood's postponed Animal Aid Music Festival and Family Fun Day 2022 in October

Dog owners brought their pooches to compete in the competition - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Brentwood's postponed Animal Aid Music Festival and Family Fun Day 2022 in October

A competitor to the festival's dog show - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Brentwood's postponed Animal Aid Music Festival and Family Fun Day 2022 in October

Dog owners brought their pooches to Herongate Football Club - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Brentwood's postponed Animal Aid Music Festival and Family Fun Day 2022 in October

A competitor in the event's dog show - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Brentwood's postponed Animal Aid Music Festival and Family Fun Day 2022 in October

Crowds came to Herongate Football Club for the event - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Brentwood's postponed Animal Aid Music Festival and Family Fun Day 2022 in October

Rosettes were given to the dog show winners - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Brentwood's postponed Animal Aid Music Festival and Family Fun Day 2022 in October

Roxie said the weather was good for the postponed event in October - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Brentwood's postponed Animal Aid Music Festival and Family Fun Day 2022 in October

Sammy B as Amy Winehouse at the event - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Brentwood's postponed Animal Aid Music Festival and Family Fun Day 2022 in October

Sammy B as Amy Winehouse - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Brentwood's postponed Animal Aid Music Festival and Family Fun Day 2022 in October

About 1,000 people attended the event - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Brentwood's postponed Animal Aid Music Festival and Family Fun Day 2022 in October

A variety of dogs came to strutt their stuff - Credit: Ricci Fothergill


