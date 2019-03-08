Brave women bare all for charities at Havering Beauty Academy

A group of women volunteered for body painting at the Havering Beauty Academy in Hornchurch to raise money for charities. Picture: Gander Photography Gander Photography

Brave women bared it all as they volunteered to be painted head to toe as mythical creatures for three charities.

The body painting fundraiser, which has been organised for the past three years thanks to children's entertainer and face painter Jade Foster-Everett, was held on Sunday, October 6, at the Havering Beauty Training Academy, Hornchurch.

Jade said: "I am always so proud of how the ladies we paint are always so nervous to take part yet they still take off their clothes and get on with it!

"I set up this event three years ago through my business and experience so that I could empower women in a unique way.

"If we can fundraise for charities close to our hearts at the same time, then it's a winning event!"

The seven women took the plunge and stripped to their knickers in aid of children's charity Rainbow Trust, Hopefield Animal Sanctuary, Brentwood, and Crohns and Colitis UK.

The charities were all chosen by the ladies being painted.

Jade had the help of four other experienced face painters to ensure everyone was painted in the allocated time.

The designs included a phoenix, devil, mermaid, unicorn, dryad, Eve and garden fairy and they then had their photos taken by professional photographer Julian Knopf Gander Photography who also volunteered his time.

Each of the ladies had different reasons for taking part.

One woman taking part suffers from Ehlers Danlos syndrome - an inherited condition that affects connective tissue - and wanted to not only get through the body painting process but to raise awareness of this rare condition.

Another volunteer was proud of herself for getting through it after a traumatic few months and others just wanted to do it to feel good about themselves.

So far, around £1,280 has been raised for the causes.

Jade said: "The other ladies and I would like to thank Katie at the Havering Beauty Academy for lending us the venue and to everyone that has donated so far."

Jade and her team are already planning their next event for 2020 so if anyone would like to give their confidence a boost for charity, email info@partywithjellyjade.co.uk