Alice, of Havering-atte-Bower, a finalist in Brave Britons awards

Alice Begg in in the final of the Against All Odds category of the Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons. Picture: Amplifon Archant

A 21-year-old horse rider is a finalist in the Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons 2019

Alice Begg, from Havering-Atte-Bower, who suffered horrific injuries in a car crash, is a finalist in the Against All Odds category of the Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons 2019.

She broke her pelvis in four places, three vertebrae, her coccyx, five ribs, and punctured her spleen, but surprised doctors by the speed at which she learnt to walk again using physiotherapy.

Within five months she was back in the saddle, but a riding accident left her with a broken pelvis again. Alice now has little feeling from her hips down.

Her mum Sally said: "When Alice broke her pelvis a second time it was another heart-breaking blow but she showed tremendous courage again and after going through recovery once more she competed in the British dressage regional summer championship at Keysoe last August."

Alice added: "While I was recovering, all I focused on was competing again. I just wanted to go out and do what I love, and when I was taking part in competition again it felt like I had never been away."

The Amplifon awards, now in its fourth year, was set up in honour of the company's founder, Second World War hero Major Charles Holland, and aims to recognise courage and achievement in the categories of Against All Odds, Service To Country, Charity Champion, Active Agers, Young Hero and Hero Pet.

Holland was awarded the MBE and the Military Cross, and received the Bronze Star from the United States government in 1948 for his bravery behind enemy lines during the Second World War.

After the war, he dedicated his life to providing better hearing for people affected by the war, launching Amplifon, a global company specialising in providing the best hearing solutions and devices, in 1950.

"We received some fantastic entries in the Against All Odds category and the four finalists truly embody the courage shown by Charles Holland," said Paula Cave, general manager for Amplifon UK and Ireland.

The judging panel includes Falklands War Hero Simon Weston, and the Duke of Kent will present the awards. An Overall Hero Award winner will win a trip to Italy for two.

The finals award luncheon will be held at the Army and Navy Club, Pall Mall, London, on October 15.