Boy completes Harold Wood fundraising run in memory of best friend Harvey Tyrrell

Teddy Warner, eight, ran a mile to fundraise for London's Air Ambulance Charity in memory of his friend Harvey Tyrrell. Picture: Samantha Warner Samantha Warner

A Romford boy raised more than £3,500 for charity after running a mile in memory of his best friend Harvey Tyrrell.

Teddy Warner, eight, completed the distance around Harold Wood Park on Saturday, October 31 and has generated the cash for London’s Air Ambulance Charity.

The fundraiser was in honour of his best friend Harvey, who died from electrocution in September 2018 after he was found unresponsive at the King Harold pub, in Station Road, Harold Wood.

On a JustGiving page set up by his mum, Teddy said: “I miss Harvey so so much and always think about him.

“Harvey loved playing football and telling jokes, but we loved playing races in the playground at school, we always did super fast running.”

Teddy was going to take part in the Westminster Mile, due to take place in May, which was cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But event organisers said participants would still receive a medal by running a mile wherever they live in the October half-term.

After finishing, Teddy said: “I am so pleased with how my run went and all the money I have managed to raise for the London Air Ambulance that tried to save my friend Harvey.

“I found the second lap hard as I had a really bad stitch but I knew I had to keep going for Harvey.

“So many people came to watch me and cheer me on and I loved it. I am so pleased with myself and I hope Harvey is too.”

Teddy’s parents Sam and Danny added: “There are no words to describe how proud we are of Teddy.

“He hasn’t had an easy ride with his emotions since losing his friend but he definitely did himself proud on Saturday.

“Teddy has raised an amazing amount of money and so many people gave him their time to cheer him on and we are so thankful of that.”

The charity filmed a video message for Teddy to thank him for his efforts.

Pilot Andy Thomson said: “Just want to say a massive well done and thank you for everything you’re doing. We’re very, very proud of you and I’m sure Harvey would be too.”

To donate, visit Teddy’s fundraising page at justgiving.com/fundraising/Sam-Warner3.