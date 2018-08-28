Boy arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm in Romford

Police were called to The Brewery in Waterloo Road on Sunday, January 6 following reports of yooung people seen armed with firearms. Photo: Ken Mears Archant

Police acted quickly to detain and search a group of young people following reports that they were seen with firearms in Romford’s town centre yesterday afternoon.

A boy was arrested for possession of an imitation firearm after police were called to The Brewery shopping centre in Waterloo Road at 1.35pm on Sunday, January 6, following reports of young people seen with firearms.

In the interests of public safety in the busy area, armed police were able to trace, detain and search the young people after acting on a description they received about those involved.

A boy was arrested and taken to an east London police station for questioning.

All the other boys stopped were not found to be in possession of any weapons and have not been arrested.

The area has since been reopened to the public.

Insp Barrie Beyler from the East Area Command Unit, said: “We acted quickly based on information provided to police by multiple sources reporting that a group of youths were behaving suspiciously and were in possession of a firearm in a busy and crowded area. “All calls related to firearm reports have clear set procedures designed to minimise risk to the public.

“Armed police acted decisively in the best interests of public safety. Thankfully no live firearm was found.

“Naturally the youths stopped were very startled by the armed stop but we will always act on information received about firearms or indeed any other weapons as part of our job to keep the public safe.

“I would like to thank members of the public who called police with information about what they saw.

“Information like this is vital for us to respond quickly and effectively to protect communities.”