World title boxing bout given go ahead to be held in Brentwood

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 11:29 AM July 15, 2021    Updated: 11:53 AM July 15, 2021
Chairman of Matchroom Sport Eddie Hearn (centre) poses with boxers Kid Galahad (left) and James 'Jaz

Chairman of Matchroom Sport Eddie Hearn (centre) poses with boxers Kid Galahad (left) and James 'Jazza' Dickens on stage, during the Fight Camp Launch at Mascalls, Brentwood. - Credit: PA/Yui Mok

Leading boxers are set to take to the ring in Brentwood after a world title match has been given the go-ahead – despite initial objections.

Matchroom has been given permission for at least two bouts – the first on July 31 between Conor Benn and Adrian Granados for a World Boxing Association continental welterweight title and the second on August 7 between Kid Galahad and Jazza Dickens for a vacant super-bantamweight world title – at its base in Mascalls Lane, Brentwood.

A third is being planned between Kid Galahad and Jazza Dickens on August 14, but that is yet to be given a licence by the local authority.

Last year Matchroom hosted four boxing events, but had to pay £5 million to put them on.

Matchroom had faced objections from environmental health officer David Carter who, ahead of Brentwood's licensing sub-committee meeting on July 14, said he had “limited confidence that the event will be held in such a way as to minimise the effect on nearby residents”.

The application had been complicated because Matchroom had applied for a temporary events notice – rather than a full premises licence – after mistakenly believing the council could attach conditions on it.

Matchroom has been told that if the first two events are not held in accordance with what has become a gentlemen’s agreement, the third event, yet to be granted a temporary events notice, will be viewed more suspiciously.

A total of 250 guests, each paying £750, will park their cars at the Brentwood Centre. It will be televised across a streaming service.

At the meeting, Matchroom's Jonathan Hill said: “It is not something Matchroom is looking to do year on year" as it is not "cost-effective". 

He said: “It is only these three events this year and ordinarily, we would be looking for a venue and not this.

“This equipment is built for a stadium – not in a back garden with 250 people.”


