World title boxing bout given go ahead to be held in Brentwood
- Credit: PA/Yui Mok
Leading boxers are set to take to the ring in Brentwood after a world title match has been given the go-ahead – despite initial objections.
Matchroom has been given permission for at least two bouts – the first on July 31 between Conor Benn and Adrian Granados for a World Boxing Association continental welterweight title and the second on August 7 between Kid Galahad and Jazza Dickens for a vacant super-bantamweight world title – at its base in Mascalls Lane, Brentwood.
A third is being planned between Kid Galahad and Jazza Dickens on August 14, but that is yet to be given a licence by the local authority.
Last year Matchroom hosted four boxing events, but had to pay £5 million to put them on.
Matchroom had faced objections from environmental health officer David Carter who, ahead of Brentwood's licensing sub-committee meeting on July 14, said he had “limited confidence that the event will be held in such a way as to minimise the effect on nearby residents”.
You may also want to watch:
The application had been complicated because Matchroom had applied for a temporary events notice – rather than a full premises licence – after mistakenly believing the council could attach conditions on it.
Matchroom has been told that if the first two events are not held in accordance with what has become a gentlemen’s agreement, the third event, yet to be granted a temporary events notice, will be viewed more suspiciously.
Most Read
- 1 Rescuers couldn't save Rainham cat found with ‘severe injuries’ in alleyway
- 2 'Accident waiting to happen': Romford drains left blocked since May
- 3 Look skywards as meteor showers expected to begin
- 4 Application lodged to build 87 homes on Gallows Corner Tesco site
- 5 YMCA prepares to move residents into new Romford accommodation
- 6 Insurer names UK's top 20 car theft hotspots
- 7 Romford MP stands by controversial tweet to footballer
- 8 Romford barber celebrates 60 years of cutting hair
- 9 'Food hall’ restaurant opens in Romford
- 10 Drapers’ Academy closed early due to positive Covid case in catering team
A total of 250 guests, each paying £750, will park their cars at the Brentwood Centre. It will be televised across a streaming service.
At the meeting, Matchroom's Jonathan Hill said: “It is not something Matchroom is looking to do year on year" as it is not "cost-effective".
He said: “It is only these three events this year and ordinarily, we would be looking for a venue and not this.
“This equipment is built for a stadium – not in a back garden with 250 people.”