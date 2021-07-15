World title boxing bout given go ahead to be held in Brentwood

Published: 11:29 AM July 15, 2021 Updated: 11:53 AM July 15, 2021

Chairman of Matchroom Sport Eddie Hearn (centre) poses with boxers Kid Galahad (left) and James 'Jazza' Dickens on stage, during the Fight Camp Launch at Mascalls, Brentwood. - Credit: PA/Yui Mok

Leading boxers are set to take to the ring in Brentwood after a world title match has been given the go-ahead – despite initial objections.

Matchroom has been given permission for at least two bouts – the first on July 31 between Conor Benn and Adrian Granados for a World Boxing Association continental welterweight title and the second on August 7 between Kid Galahad and Jazza Dickens for a vacant super-bantamweight world title – at its base in Mascalls Lane, Brentwood.

A third is being planned between Kid Galahad and Jazza Dickens on August 14, but that is yet to be given a licence by the local authority.

Last year Matchroom hosted four boxing events, but had to pay £5 million to put them on.

Matchroom had faced objections from environmental health officer David Carter who, ahead of Brentwood's licensing sub-committee meeting on July 14, said he had “limited confidence that the event will be held in such a way as to minimise the effect on nearby residents”.

You may also want to watch:

The application had been complicated because Matchroom had applied for a temporary events notice – rather than a full premises licence – after mistakenly believing the council could attach conditions on it.

Matchroom has been told that if the first two events are not held in accordance with what has become a gentlemen’s agreement, the third event, yet to be granted a temporary events notice, will be viewed more suspiciously.

A total of 250 guests, each paying £750, will park their cars at the Brentwood Centre. It will be televised across a streaming service.

At the meeting, Matchroom's Jonathan Hill said: “It is not something Matchroom is looking to do year on year" as it is not "cost-effective".

He said: “It is only these three events this year and ordinarily, we would be looking for a venue and not this.

“This equipment is built for a stadium – not in a back garden with 250 people.”



