Bows and arrows from Noak Hill's Broxhill Archery Club stolen

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 June 2019

Equipment from the Broxhill Archery Club was stolen at the weekend. Picture: Simon Cooper/PA Archive/PA Images

Equipment from the Broxhill Archery Club was stolen at the weekend. Picture: Simon Cooper/PA Archive/PA Images

Simon Cooper/PA Archive/PA Images

An archery club was shocked to discover thousands of pounds worth of bows and arrows had been stolen at the weekend.

Broxhill Archery Club, based at the Noak Hill Sports Complex, Noak Hill, had its shipping container, where its equipment is held, broken into and any equipment the burglars did not want, was discarded on the premises, on Sunday, June 16, at around 10pm.

Coach David Wiltshire, 83, has been running the club, which holds classes for children, adults and disabled residents, alongside his wife Sheila for almost 40 years.

He said: "We found out Monday morning when one of the gardeners whose actually also belongs to the club, gave me a ring and told me the padlock was forced off.

"I was surprised, you don't really expect these things to happen to you.

"We love running the club, it gives us a lot of satisfaction helping people who have never done it before, like children or someone with one arm or in a wheelchair, learn something they didn't think they could do.

"It's sad to think someone felt the need to take them from us."

Around 30 bows were stolen from the container as well as several arrows which will cost around £2,000 to replace.

Resident Tonya Duck, 47, of Elm Park, who has been taking her daughter to the archery club for the past year, says she is "extremely worried" about the break-in.

She said: "I think it is just awful, Sheila and Dave do a lot of community work and for them to be targeted in this way is horrible.

"These [the equipment] are essentially weapons so I'm extremely worried that they have been stolen and concerned about why someone wanted to take them.

"There's more crimes being committed all the time and they could really hurt someone.

"I feel shocked and really really sad for the club."

Police are investigating the incident but at this time, no suspects are known.

If anyone has information regarding the burglary at Noak Hill Sports Complex, contact CrimeStoppers 0800 555 111 or you can call David on 01708443403.

