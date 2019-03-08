Romford boy to star in CBBC show Craft Party

Stanley McPeake will star in the new CBBC show Craft Party.

A 12-year-old boy's family "cried with tears of joy" as he found out he would be starring in a new CBBC show.

Bower Park Academy pupil Stanley McPeake, from Romford, was delighted when he was picked to co-present Craft Party, a UK adaptation of a popular Israeli children's craft and DIY show.

He will appear on the show that's due to air this month in a rotating cast of six children.

Stanley said: "It's so amazing I can't even describe the feeling!

"Being able to present in Craft Party alongside some amazing people was an excellent experience I loved every moment of filming and can't wait for everyone to see the show."

Stanley, who is managed by Quirky Kidz Creative Management, first heard about the open audition from the agency and it was not long before he received the news he had been waiting for.

"[When I heard about the audition], I screamed in excitement and told my mum "this is amazing".

"I love arts and crafts, CBBC and the thought of possibly being in this show was a dream come true.

"The moment I received the phone call from the casting director was the best feeling ever!

"I told my family and they all cried tears of joy that I had been given this amazing opportunity and when I was able to tell my friends they were all so happy for me.

"The process of filming Craft Party was amazing, the crew was amazing and all of us in the cast bonded so well."

His parents Jo and Daniel said: "We are so happy for Stanley and so proud of him.

"He loves making lots of fun crafts and loved presenting such a fantastic and fun series.

"Stanley really enjoyed every second of filming!"

Vice principal Eddie Aylett added: "Bower Park Academy are incredibly proud of Stanley.

"All teachers would love a Stanley in their class!

"He is a credit to himself, his parents and the academy."

Craft Party will be on CBBC on Sunday, August 18, at 9.30am.