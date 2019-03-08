Search

Queen's Hospital charity to hold afternoon tea to raise money for its women's cancer services

PUBLISHED: 13:00 02 September 2019

Warley Park Golf Club. Picture: Google Maps

Warley Park Golf Club. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

Enjoy an afternoon tea with delicious treats, a glass of bubbly and entertainment to raise money for vital women's cancer services at the borough's hospital trust.

Tea For 2 poster. Picture: King George and Queen's Hospital charityTea For 2 poster. Picture: King George and Queen's Hospital charity

The King George and Queen's Hospital charity will be hosting fundraising afternoon Tea For 2 at Warley Park Golf Club, Magpie Lane, Warley, on Thursday, September 19, from 12.30-3pm.

You may also want to watch:

There will also be talks from inspirational speakers Sara Mudhar, who trekked to Base Camp Everest, and will be displaying her Moonwalk bras for a charity walk and women's health physiotherapist Sarah Tellor about staying strong and the menopause.

Tickets for the event costs £25 per person.

Residents can purchase tickets by calling available from 01708 503494 or email stacey.english@nhs.net

Stacey English from the King George and Queen's Hospital charity said: "This will be a great afternoon out so get the girls together and help to raise funds for Women's Cancer Services."

