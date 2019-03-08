Queen's Hospital charity to hold afternoon tea to raise money for its women's cancer services

Enjoy an afternoon tea with delicious treats, a glass of bubbly and entertainment to raise money for vital women's cancer services at the borough's hospital trust.

The King George and Queen's Hospital charity will be hosting fundraising afternoon Tea For 2 at Warley Park Golf Club, Magpie Lane, Warley, on Thursday, September 19, from 12.30-3pm.

There will also be talks from inspirational speakers Sara Mudhar, who trekked to Base Camp Everest, and will be displaying her Moonwalk bras for a charity walk and women's health physiotherapist Sarah Tellor about staying strong and the menopause.

Tickets for the event costs £25 per person.

Residents can purchase tickets by calling available from 01708 503494 or email stacey.english@nhs.net

Stacey English from the King George and Queen's Hospital charity said: "This will be a great afternoon out so get the girls together and help to raise funds for Women's Cancer Services."