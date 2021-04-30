Boris Johnson supports mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey at Romford Market

Published: 4:40 PM April 30, 2021

The prime minister met crowds at Romford Market today (April 30) to support the Conservative London mayoral candidate ahead of next week's election.

Boris Johnson and Shaun Bailey were joined for campaigning by Romford MP Andrew Rosindell and London Assembly Member Keith Prince.

The prime minister spoke to people in Romford Market - Credit: Andrew Rosindell

Mr Rosindell said it was "great" to see the prime minister supporting the candidates in Romford.

He added: "Our market is a historic institution that we value in our country and voting for Shaun and Keith this Thursday will help us keep London and all its history safe once and for all."

Boris Johnson and Shaun Bailey were in Romford campaigning ahead of the local and mayoral elections on May 6 - Credit: Andrew Rosindell

Mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey thanked the prime minister for joining him on the final day of his "32 boroughs in 32 hours tour" in a Tweet.

Earlier this month, fellow mayoral candidate Laurence Fox visited the market on his "free London" campaign bus.