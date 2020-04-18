Boots looking to turn former Hornchurch Starbucks into Opticians and Hearingcentre under plans submitted to Havering Council

The former Starbucks in High Street, Hornchurch has stood empty since October 2018. Picture: Ken Mears Ken Mears

Hornchurch town centre's old Starbucks looks set to be converted into a Boots Opticians and Hearingcare centre under new plans for illuminated signage submitted to Havering Council.

The plans for three internally illuminated shopfront signs and two illuminated projecting signs were received by the council's planning officers on January 24, and show the pharmaceutical company's iconic blue and white logo alongside the words "Opticians" and "Hearingcare".

The plans, drawn up by architects Lewis and Hickey and submitted on behalf of Boots Properties, are labelled as a "relocation", although there is nothing in the planning documents currently submitted to the council to suggest the current Boots store nearby on Hornchurch High Street will be closing.

Boots is, according to the plans, applying for permission for the signage from April 18 2020 to April 18 2025.

The former Starbucks shopfront at 127-133 Hornchurch High Street, at its junction with North Street, has stood empty since October 2018 when the coffee shop closed following reports of a fire and a flood.

The coffee chain moved into new premises on the same road late last year, when it opened a new premises in the former Shoe Zone storefront, almost directly opposite its old building.

Any residents wishing to view the plans in more detail or comment on the application can visit havering.gov.uk/planning.

Residents can also email comments to planning@havering.gov.uk or write to Planning Control, Mercury House, Romford, RM1 3SL.

All comments must be received by February 19.