Bootleg Blondie pays tribute to rock band at Hornchurch's Queen's Theatre

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 March 2020

Debbie Harris and the Bootleg Blondie tribute band will soon be performing at the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch. Picture: Bootleg Blondie

Archant

A Blondie tribute band which has recorded an original song with the band's drummer will soon be performing in Hornchurch.

Bootleg Blondie will be performing tunes from Debbie Harry and co at the Queen's Theatre this month.

Lead singer Debbie Harris told the Recorder: 'If you come along to our show, expect to see us play a two hour best of a Blondie show featuring all the hits, some cult album tracks, plus a few surprised thrown in.

'You'll be able to see our Clem Burke-signed Premier Kit which he played with us, and our Blondie signed guitars in action.'

Blondie were known for being pioneers in the early American new wave and punk scene in the mid-1970s in the US.

After disbanding in 1982 the band got back together in 1997 and continue to make music today.

Speaking about what has made Blondie so famous, Debbie said: 'To have Debbie Harry as the front woman for this band - she was and still is so cool and iconic.

'Also to have our great friend, the legend that is Clem Burke, as the drummer, who we still can't believe we actually played 25 gigs with.

'The Blondie songbook is so eclectic and check out the lyrics, they're as cool as ice cream.

'We have 10 Clem Burke and Bootleg Blondie tour T-shirts plus a 7-inch vinyl single Enigma Soho Au Go Go written by and Clem available for the first people through the door brandishing a copy of the Romford Recorder showing this article.'

Blondie fans can look forward to hearing some of their greatest hits including Heart of Glass, Call Me, Rapture and The Tide is High.

Debbie added: 'My favourite Blondie song is Hanging On the Telephone, which coincidently is actually a cover of the original by Californian band The Nerves.

'You will see why it's my fave song when you see me perform it.'

Bootleg Blondie will be performing at the Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane on Sunday, March 22 at 7.30pm.

Visit queens-theatre.co.uk or call 01708 443333.

