Have a say: Bookings open for consultation on electoral boundary changes

New proposals for boundary changes in Havering have been released - Credit: Boundary Commission for England

Hearings to have a say on changes to the electoral boundaries in Havering are now open for booking.

Between February 22 and April 4, the Boundary Commission for England (BCE) is holding a secondary consultation on its initial proposals for new parliamentary constituencies.

These include changes to two constituencies in Havering - Hornchurch and Upminster, and Romford, which are now held by Conservatives Julia Lopez and Andrew Rosindell respectively.

The proposals would see Emerson Park ward moved from Hornchurch and Upminster to Romford, and Hylands ward divided between the two areas.

There has already been some community backlash, with a campaign set up to fight the Emerson Park move.

BCE wants to shift the geographical boundaries in order to make every recommended constituency across the UK – apart from five exceptions – have an electorate no smaller than 69,724 and no larger than 77,062.

Members of the public can now book a 10-minute speaking slot at one of 32 public hearings across England.

The events in Havering will take place on February 28 and March 1.

This 2023 Boundary Review would see the number of constituencies in the UK increase from 533 to 543.

Information about the hearings is available at https://boundarycommissionforengland.independent.gov.uk/2023-review/public-hearings/