Book your place at Recorder quiz night to raise funds for Saint Francis Hospice

Archant staff getting ready for the St Francis Hospice fundraiser. Archant

Time is fast running out to reserve your place at the Recorder’s quiz night this Friday in Upminster to help raise money for Saint Francis Hospice.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Do you know what the longest river in North America is? Or how many gold medals Team GB won at London 2012?

If you do, or even if you think you can have a half decent guess at it, then the Recorder’s quiz night in aid of Saint Francis Hospice could be a brilliant Friday night out for you.

As part of the Havering-atte-Bower hospice’s £50 Challenge, the Recorder is hosting its own quiz night at Upminster Cricket Club in Upminster Park on Friday, March 29 from 7.30pm.

And we want you to come along and join in.

The cricket club is kindly allowing use of the venue for no fee, and the clubhouse bar will be open.

Hosted by chief reporter Matt Clemenson, tickets will cost £5 per head, with a maximum team size of eight, and can be reserved by emailing Matthew.Clemenson@Archant.co.uk.

There will be bottles of wine for the winning team, and a half-time raffle.

The Havering-atte-Bower hospice, which provides specialist end of life care, has been challenging entrepreneurs to make as much money as possible with a crisp £50 note.

Corporate partnerships manager at the hospice, Tom Murtagh told the Recorder: “This challenge is all about entrepreneurial spirit and creativity, something we know our local business community has in abundance.

“Some ideas to get you started include bake sales, quizzes and family fun days.

“The possibilities, though, are endless, and don’t forget you are in it to win it!

“This is the first year we have tried this so fingers crossed it is a success.”

Recorder editor Lindsay Jones said: “Saint Francis is a fantastic hospice providing first class care for patients and peace of mind for relatives.

“When we heard about the £50 challenge we didn’t have to think twice about getting involved.

“It’s a chance to see who is the cleverest team in Havering and raise money for such a worthwhile cause.

“So join in the fun and put your general knowledge to the test.”

Oh, and in case you’re wondering, the longest river in North America is the Mississippi, and Team GB won an astounding 29 gold medals in 2012.