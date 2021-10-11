Where to enjoy firework displays for bonfire night 2021

Published: 11:51 AM October 11, 2021

Where to enjoy fireworks displays in and around east London this year - Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Cups of mulled wine, shouts of "ooh" and "aah" as fireworks light up the sky, the warmth of a raging bonfire; there’s something special about Guy Fawkes night that helps make the depths of winter so much more bearable.

After the cancellations of last year, events are back on across east London in 2021. Here are a few of our favourites to help you celebrate this year’s bonfire night in style.

Newham’s firework display

Newham’s bonfire night can always be guaranteed to put on a good show.

Based down in Silvertown, make your way around the food and drink stalls and funfair ahead of the display itself, which is choreographed alongside a soundtrack.

Details for Newham’s display are yet to be released.

Date: N/A

Location: Silvertown Docks, Newham

Price: Free

Eton Manor fireworks

Eton Manor’s grand fireworks display is due to make a big return following a year off in 2020.

There will be plenty to get stuck into during the day, as the clubhouse bar opens at 1pm and a BBQ and outside bar will be ready from 5pm, before the fireworks show kicks off around 7.30pm.

Date: November 7

Location: Eton Manor RFC, Nutter Lane, E11 2JA

Price: Adults £8, children five-16 £5, children under five free

Bromley High School fireworks display

As its name suggests, Bromley High School fireworks display is perfect for all the family.

Packed with a funfair, face painting, food stalls, and of course the display itself, there’s plenty here for both adults and children alike.

Discounted early bird tickets are available until October 29.

Date: November 6, 5:45pm-8pm

Location: Bromley High School, Blackbrook Lane, Bromley,

Price: Adult early bird £8.50, child early bird £5.50, family early bird (two adults, two children) £22

Dulwich firework display

If you fancy getting out of east London and are looking for something a bit different, we recommend giving Dulwich’s firework display a go.

Labelled as Britain’s first "green" display, the event is keeping its fireworks but ditching the bonfire for a virtual one on a big screen.

Sparklers are also banned, as organisers Dulwich Football Club aims to try and reduce the event's impact on the environment.

Date: November 6, 5-7:30pm

Location: Dulwich Football Club, Giant Arches Road, SE24 9HP

Price: Adults £10, kids under 16 £1