A body was found in a park last night.

Police were called at around 5.40pm on Wednesday, June 5, to Bedfords Park, Havering-atte-Bower, to carry out a search of the area in relation to a missing person enquiry.

The body of a man was then found within the park.

Next of kin have been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.