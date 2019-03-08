Body found in burning van in Noak Hill

A body was found in a van in Chequers Road, Noak Hill, after police were called to a van that was on fire. Picture: PA/Joe Giddens PA/Press Association Images

A body was found in a burning van at a roadside yesterday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Chequers Road, Noak Hill, at around 5.22pm, on Wednesday, October 2, after a van was found on fire.

London Fire Brigade also attended and the fire was extinguished.

You may also want to watch:

A body, believed to be that of a man, was found in the van.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Officers remain at the scene.

At this early stage, the death is being treated as unexplained.

Enquiries continue.