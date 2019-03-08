Body found in burning van in Noak Hill
PUBLISHED: 12:08 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 03 October 2019
PA/Press Association Images
A body was found in a burning van at a roadside yesterday.
Police were called to Chequers Road, Noak Hill, at around 5.22pm, on Wednesday, October 2, after a van was found on fire.
London Fire Brigade also attended and the fire was extinguished.
A body, believed to be that of a man, was found in the van.
A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.
Officers remain at the scene.
At this early stage, the death is being treated as unexplained.
Enquiries continue.