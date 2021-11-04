Councillor bids pothole 'happy birthday' but slams council inaction

Bob Perry has hit out at Havering Council after he says it has "completely ignored" his reporting of a pothole in Ashlyn Grove - Credit: Bob Perry

A councillor has 'celebrated' the one year anniversary of reporting a pothole in Ardleigh Green.

Bob Perry said he first informed Havering Council of the damaged road in Ashlyn Grove 12 months ago but said it has been "completely ignored".

He added that he has also raised the issue with the council at least twice since then.

Bob Perry poses next to the pothole in Ashlyn Grove - Credit: Bob Perry

Cllr Perry, who is to stand for Havering's Residents' Associations in Squirrels Heath ward at next year's council election, claimed: "Everywhere you go there are potholes galore and they (the council) do not do anything about it."

To mark the milestone, he held a 'happy birthday' banner and placed a cupcake in the pothole.

Havering Council has been contacted for a response.