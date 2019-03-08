Sixty firefighters at scene of warehouse blaze in Rainham
PUBLISHED: 07:34 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:34 15 November 2019
Archant
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are tackling a warehouse fire in Rainham.
Firefighters were called at 4.44am to an industrial unit on fire in Blackwater Close and are expected to remain at the scene throughout the day.
Station commander Shaun Fox, who is at the scene, said: "The fire is affecting a industrial unit of two floors and fire crews are working hard to bring it under control.
"A number of gas cylinders have been removed to a safe area as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.
"The smoke plume is not affecting the nearby A13.
"It is likely that firefighters will be at the scene throughout the day."
Fire crews from Wennington, Dagenham, Barking and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.
The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.