Search

Advanced search

More than 1,000 join consultation to choose next Bishop of Chelmsford

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 July 2020

The former Bishop of Chelmsford, Stephen Cottrell, isnow Archbishop of York. Picture: Paul Bennett

The former Bishop of Chelmsford, Stephen Cottrell, isnow Archbishop of York. Picture: Paul Bennett

Archant

A public consultation held by the Diocese of Chelmsford enabled more than 1,000 people to share their views to help identify the next Bishop of Chelmsford.

The diocese covers Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham and Newham.

The consultation asked people what they value most about the Church of England in Essex and east London, the challenges and opportunities the new bishop will face and the qualities the 11th Bishop of Chelmsford will need to bring to the role.

Submissions were received from churches, individuals and other community groups. More than 100 came from young people who completed a specially designed survey for primary aged children and those who gave their views through consultation activities in schools and church youth groups.

You may also want to watch:

Much of the engagement was online with many people completing online surveys or taking part in consultation activities organised by churches, such as video meetings. Many church leaders also contacted those in their congregations without internet access to ensure their views were included in church submissions.

Responses from the consultation will be used to prepare the Diocesan Statement of Needs, which will describe the role of the bishop to potential candidates.

The Vacancy in See Committee has also elected six members onto the Crown Nominations Commission (CNC), the national body that will interview candidates and ultimately nominate someone to be the next Bishop of Chelmsford.

The CNC will make its nomination to the prime minister. He will then advise the Queen, who will formally appoint the next Bishop of Chelmsford.

The process of identifying the next Bishop of Chelmsford began after The Right Revd Stephen Cottrell left the role in April to become the Archbishop of York.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two police officers punched and spat at in Raphael Park

Met Police officers were punched and spat at in Raphael Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford homes bought by Havering Council to be available by autumn

Councillor Damian White, Councillor Joshua Chapman, Patrick Odling-Smee, director for housing, and Garry Green from Mercury Land Holdings on site with Nick Langley and colleagues from Hollybrook. Picture: Havering Council

Meet the pubs staying shut on ‘Super Saturday’

The Thatched House in Upminster doesn't have an opening date yet. Picture: Google

Family tribute to Romford man Charlie Hilder who died after altercation at Lullingstone Castle

Charlie Hilder, 66, of Romford, died in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle, Eynsford, Kent. Picture: Hilder family

‘It was really good to be back’: Bosses and customers react to Havering pubs reopening

Susan Doherty and Di Jeffreys at The TapRoom in Upminster which opened its doors to serve its first drinks since lockdown began. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Most Read

Two police officers punched and spat at in Raphael Park

Met Police officers were punched and spat at in Raphael Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford homes bought by Havering Council to be available by autumn

Councillor Damian White, Councillor Joshua Chapman, Patrick Odling-Smee, director for housing, and Garry Green from Mercury Land Holdings on site with Nick Langley and colleagues from Hollybrook. Picture: Havering Council

Meet the pubs staying shut on ‘Super Saturday’

The Thatched House in Upminster doesn't have an opening date yet. Picture: Google

Family tribute to Romford man Charlie Hilder who died after altercation at Lullingstone Castle

Charlie Hilder, 66, of Romford, died in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle, Eynsford, Kent. Picture: Hilder family

‘It was really good to be back’: Bosses and customers react to Havering pubs reopening

Susan Doherty and Di Jeffreys at The TapRoom in Upminster which opened its doors to serve its first drinks since lockdown began. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Match preview: West Ham United v Burnley

West Ham United manager David Moyes speaks to his players during a drinks break

Patel hopes to prove his worth in Essex middle order

Rishi Patel in batting action for Essex against Yorkshire (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch and Romford continue wait for new season confirmation

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

West Ham United not expected to rotate squad for Burnley clash

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (left) and Newcastle United's Joelinton (behind) battle for the ball

How electricity fault workers have kept the lights on throughout the pandemic

Fault workers at UK Power Networks have worked relentlessly throughout the pandemic. Picture: UK Power Networks