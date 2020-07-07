More than 1,000 join consultation to choose next Bishop of Chelmsford

The former Bishop of Chelmsford, Stephen Cottrell, isnow Archbishop of York. Picture: Paul Bennett Archant

A public consultation held by the Diocese of Chelmsford enabled more than 1,000 people to share their views to help identify the next Bishop of Chelmsford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The diocese covers Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham and Newham.

The consultation asked people what they value most about the Church of England in Essex and east London, the challenges and opportunities the new bishop will face and the qualities the 11th Bishop of Chelmsford will need to bring to the role.

Submissions were received from churches, individuals and other community groups. More than 100 came from young people who completed a specially designed survey for primary aged children and those who gave their views through consultation activities in schools and church youth groups.

You may also want to watch:

Much of the engagement was online with many people completing online surveys or taking part in consultation activities organised by churches, such as video meetings. Many church leaders also contacted those in their congregations without internet access to ensure their views were included in church submissions.

Responses from the consultation will be used to prepare the Diocesan Statement of Needs, which will describe the role of the bishop to potential candidates.

The Vacancy in See Committee has also elected six members onto the Crown Nominations Commission (CNC), the national body that will interview candidates and ultimately nominate someone to be the next Bishop of Chelmsford.

The CNC will make its nomination to the prime minister. He will then advise the Queen, who will formally appoint the next Bishop of Chelmsford.

The process of identifying the next Bishop of Chelmsford began after The Right Revd Stephen Cottrell left the role in April to become the Archbishop of York.