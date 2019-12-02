Romford bingo hall rewards carers with free game and dedicated space before Christmas

A Romford bingo hall is rewarding carers during the festive season by launching a dedicated recreational zone with a free game every Tuesday throughought December.

Working alongside charity Carers Trust, Mecca Bingo clubs across the country are launching Mecca Full House starting tomorrow (December 3), which will give carers the opportunity to take a break and socialise with others within the caring community during the busy holiday season.

There are an estimated 6.5 million unpaid carers in the UK and many are caring round the clock for a relative with a serious illness or disability, making it difficult for the carer to find time for leisure and rest.

Kevin Smith, General Manager at Mecca Bingo Romford, said: "Our recreational area will provide unpaid carers in the area, who do not have many opportunities to enjoy the festivities, a safe space to relax in. There's always something special about our local community coming together in the club to kick start the festive season."

Carers Trust is a national charity that provides information, help and support for carers of all ages and backgrounds, many of whom experience isolation and loneliness as a result of their caring role.

Svetlana Kirov, Director of Fundraising and Communications at Carers Trust, said: "Many of the carers we work with tell us that Christmas can reinforce their sense of loneliness and isolation. They find it hard to join in festive fun because of the need to be constantly looking after a relative who cannot take care of themselves. So, we are thrilled that Mecca Bingo is launching its Mecca Full House initiative to make sure that unpaid carers have a place to go where they can enjoy a few hours away from caring and have some festive fun."

Mecca Full House will be available every Tuesday in December and will offer a space for both the carer and the person they care for to attend, enjoy a free game of bingo if they wish and fully embrace the Christmas spirit.

To attend a Mecca Club, you do need to be aged 18 years or over and new customers must bring photo ID.