When should I put my bins out for collection in Havering over Christmas?

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 December 2019

When should you put your bins out in Havering? Picture: @DanFranklin90

Archant

It's that time of the year when we all lose track of exactly what day it is, and even worse, what day we need to put our bins out. Well never fear, the Recorder has got you covered.

The actual time of each collection may vary significantly during this period but residents are advised to have their waste and recycling bins out for collection by 7am.

The dates given here may change if weather conditions become a problem.

There will also be no garden waste or bulky collections from Monday, December 23 until Monday, January 6.

If your normal collection day is Tuesday, in this case Christmas Eve, then your collection will go ahead tomorrow as normal.

If you usually get your bins collected on Wednesdays (Christmas Day this week) then you'll need to get up early on Friday, December 27 to get your bins out.

For those of us who would normally put our bins out on Thursday (December 26) they will need to go out on Saturday, December 28.

And if Friday is the day for you, then you'll need to put your bins out on Monday, December 30.

For the following week, Monday's (December 30) collection is moved to Tuesday (December 31), Tuesday's to Thursday (January 2), Wednesday's (January 1) to Friday (January 3), Thursday's to Saturday (January 4) and Friday's to Monday (January 6).

For the final week, Monday January 6 to Friday, January 10, each collection is moved back by a single day.

All collections are expected to return to normal on Monday, January 13.

