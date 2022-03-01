Bid to use waste from Rainham Marshes silt lagoons for projects like flood defences

Waste material from silt lagoons in Rainham Marshes could be used to make flood defences.

Land and Water Remediation Limited has applied to recycle chalk and clay-rich by-products from the silt lagoons and use them for different projects, such as flood defences and agriculture landscaping improvements.

The site was granted planning permission to be restored to an ecologically beneficial area with seasonal and permanent wetlands in 2018.

The latest application proposes turning waste into useful material which can be sold off-site, while any residue would be returned to the silt lagoons.

The proposal states that the development offers an opportunity to undertake “significant recycling at an existing waste site".

A decision on the application will be made by May 5.

View the plans using reference P0144.22.