BID installs wall of evergreen plants to ‘welcome people’ to Romford

Chantelle Billson

Published: 10:47 AM June 16, 2021   
living wall feature in five rows

The living wall display features 30 fibreglass planters in five rows. - Credit: Complete Ltd

A “living wall” and 120 hanging baskets have been installed across Romford in “tribute” to its triumph over the pandemic.  

Romford BID (Business Improvement District) has worked with family-owned Windowflowers to “bring some colour” to Romford, its director Julie Frost said. 

The baskets have been installed in South Street, Victoria Road, Western Road, High Street and Market Place.  

A new wall display featuring 30 fibreglass planters in five rows filled with a mixture of evergreen plants such as ivy, ferns and heunchera has also been put up.

This "living wall" feature is opposite Romford station with the aim of “welcoming people” to Romford, according to Julie. 

Chair of Romford Civic Society, Andrew Curtin, said: "The planters are very popular with residents, they give a green welcome to the town."

He called for a "clear strategy" to further incorporate nature into Romford centre. 

Romford flower baskets

120 hanging baskets have been installed across Romford. - Credit: Complete Ltd

Julie compared the hanging baskets to the lifting of the nation's restrictions.

She said: "Like the slowly unfurling petals of the summer flowers on display in our hanging baskets, the nation is inching its way towards the final lifting of restrictions.  

“When this day does come, I want Romford to be positively bursting with life and colour.

"I want the town centre to be a living tribute to our town's triumph over the pandemic.”  

The hanging baskets, living wall and planters in Romford will be maintained by Windowflowers to ensure they “grow and flourish” through the seasons.  

A worker from Windowflowers, Thomas Kluza, said: “We are aiming to maximise the floral impact of our displays for as long as possible into the season.  

“We hope that these will bring cheer to all the businesses, residents and visitors to Romford and look forward to strengthening our ties with the BID management.” 

Kathryn Charlton-Colbear from Network Rail added: “It has been a pleasure to work with Romford BID on the living wall and lighting scheme, which will enhance the area for the local community."

