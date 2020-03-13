Coronavirus: Visitors policy changed at King George and Queen's hospitals

King George Hospital, Goodmayes, and Queen's Hospital, Romford, have temporarily changed their visitors policy with immediate effect.

No children under 18 can visit wards, to protect babies and children, and only parents are allowed to visit on the neonatal intensive care unit and all children's wards.

On wards where there are patients with suspected coronavirus, one visitor will be allowed per patient. Visitors will be given protective equipment to wear while on the ward.

On the remainder of the wards, the existing policy of two visitors per patient will be enforced.

There will be exceptions which will be considered by ward managers, and these temporary restrictions will not apply to patients who are receiving end of life care.

As well as changes to visitors' policy, the trust has announced postponement to some routine planned inpatient surgery, however they will continue to carry out cancer, day cases and emergency surgeries.

A spokeswoman for Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust said: 'As you will be aware, the coronavirus situation is changing rapidly and we need to make sure that we're as prepared as possible to keep people safe, which means using our resources as efficiently as possible.

'We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, however, we must prioritise our resources to help those who are most in need.

'Please remember that we are well prepared to deal with this and are following national advice and guidelines to keep everyone safe. We continue to monitor and review the situation.'

If you think you have symptoms, and could have been exposed to the virus, either when travelling or via a person with the virus, you should read the information on the NHS 111 website. Do not go to your GP or hospital.