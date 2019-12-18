Search

Have your say on the future clinical strategy of Queen's and King George hospitals' NHS trust

PUBLISHED: 16:00 23 December 2019

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Residents are invited to a series of events across Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge in January to have their say on the future of King George and Queen's Hospitals.

Each event includes talks from the Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS University Hospitals Trust's clinicians, and will help form the trust's ongoing clinical strategy.

Medical director Dr Magda Smith said: "The development of our new clinical strategy is a real opportunity for us to ensure that all our patients receive the right care, in a place which makes most sense for them and delivers the best outcomes.

"The only way we will truly do that is if we ensure the people who use our services are part of the conversation and listen to what they tell us."

The events all run from 6.30pm to 9pm, and the first will take place on Monday January 20 at Fullwell Cross Library in Barkingside.

On Tuesday, January 21 one will be held at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford with the final one at Barking Learning Centre on Monday, January 27.

