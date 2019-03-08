Search

Queen's Hospital NHS trust celebrates trainee nurses and midwives graduating at special event

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 October 2019

Kathryn Halford, chief nurse and deputy chief executive at BHRUT with newly qualified nurse Nicola Cane. Picture: BHRUT/Sandra Mahoney

Kathryn Halford, chief nurse and deputy chief executive at BHRUT with newly qualified nurse Nicola Cane. Picture: BHRUT/Sandra Mahoney

More than 60 nurses and midwives celebrated their achievements at a special graduation ceremony held by the Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS hospital trust at Queen's Hospital.

The newly trained medics recently completed their training to become fully qualified NHS staff, and that achievement was marked at the hospital's event in Rom Valley Way, Romford on October 1.

Kathryn Halford, BHRUT's chief nurse and deputy chief executive, welcomed them to the profession, saying: "As chief nurse at your training hospital, I'm hugely proud to present you with a badge that you'll most likely wear proudly for the rest of your career.

"You're all at the beginning of an exciting journey and I wish you all a happy and rewarding career."

Kathryn presented each nurse and midwife with a badge to represent where they trained to wear on their uniform.

They also received a certificate of achievement.

Families and friends were invited to enjoy their special moment, and tutors from their universities also came to support them, as well as members of BHRUT's board.

