Queen’s Hospital midwives star in episode of MTV’s Young and Pregnant

If you're a fan of MTV you might just have spotted a team of midwives from Queen's Hospital on your television this week.

The maternity team at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust has featured on MTV's Young and Pregnant, delivering the baby of one of its stars in an episode which aired on Wednesday, October 9.

The show follows the lives of young women through their pregnancies, and as they go into motherhood.

Alisha of Ilford, one of the four young mums from across the country in the show, gave birth to Arabella at Queen's Hospital earlier this year.

Rhiannon Young, who qualified as a midwife last October, delivered the baby and bonded with Alisha over being a young mum herself, having given birth in the same hospital when she was 19.

"I wanted to support Alisha as I was a young mum myself. The birth was a bit of a challenge, with lots of equipment in a small room," said Rhiannon.