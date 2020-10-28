Blood tests: CCG takes action after long waiting list is declared a ‘serious incident’

Following reports of waits of up to four months for blood tests, the clinical commissioning group (CCG), the governing body for GPs and surgeries, has declared it a “serious incident”.

This means that the North East London Foundation Trust (NELFT) and Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Trust (BHRUT) will work together in a new plan to reduce the number of people waiting for blood tests.

As part of the new measures, staffing levels will be increased in order to create additional capacity. NELFT says the staff will be found through redeployment, recruitment, staff bank and agency.

A further eight administrators have been put in place to address concerns that phone calls and emails from those trying to book were not being responded to in a timely manner.

BHRUT staff are also to be seconded to NELFT for six months.

Additional sites for blood taking are being set up. Cranham Clinic is to be reserved for urgent testing and plans are being made for more capacity at Elm Park Clinic, Barking Community Hospital, Loxford Polyclinic, and at Long Term Conditions Centre in Harold Wood, at weekends only.

GP practices have signed up for a Local Improvement Scheme which will allow inter-practice referrals. In Barking 20 have now registered, along with eight in Havering and 22 in Redbridge. A number started testing in September.

Currently the Barking, Havering and Redbridge CCGs are undertaking 34,000 bleeds per month. At present there are approximately 23,000 patients waiting more than eight weeks.

The longest waiting time across the three boroughs is currently 19 weeks.

Having received many complaints from constituents, MP for Romford Andrew Rosindell said: “This is a dangerous situation for many people who need to know if they are suffering from a serious illness and I am not prepared to let this problem continue without protest.

“I am very concerned about the impact of these delays on my constituents’ health and I am demanding that action is taken to ensure local people get the blood tests they need within a reasonable time.”

He added that he raised the issue with BHRUT and with health secretary Matt Hancock in a letter earlier this month.