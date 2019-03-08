Search

Britain's Got Talent comedy star set to bring UK tour to Queen's Theatre Hornchurch next year

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 October 2019

Kojo Anim, famous for his appearance on Britain's Got Talent, will be playing the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch in February next year. Picture: Cuffe & Taylor

Kojo Anim, famous for his appearance on Britain's Got Talent, will be playing the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch in February next year. Picture: Cuffe & Taylor

Stand-up comedian and Britain's Got Talent star Kojo Anim is heading to Hornchurch next year when his hilarious tour comes to the Queen's Theatre in February.

Kojo Anim, famous for his appearance on Britain's Got Talent, will be playing the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch in February next year. Picture: Cuffe & TaylorKojo Anim, famous for his appearance on Britain's Got Talent, will be playing the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch in February next year. Picture: Cuffe & Taylor

The 39-year-old dad-of-one was even Simon Cowell's golden buzzer act in this year's series of the popular ITV talent show, making it all the way to the grand final.

And straight off the back of shooting to national fame, the Kojo Anim Presents The Taxi Tour will take in 26 towns and cities across the country, and comes to the Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane, Hornchurch on Sunday, February 9.

Kojo is here to make the world laugh, sharing his funny observations and stories about life, parenthood and family.

With his infectious smile, and winning routines, Kojo Anim wowed the judges and audiences on Britain's Got Talent.

Kojo Anim, famous for his appearance on Britain's Got Talent, will be playing the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch in February next year. Picture: Cuffe & TaylorKojo Anim, famous for his appearance on Britain's Got Talent, will be playing the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch in February next year. Picture: Cuffe & Taylor

Simon Cowell was so blown away by Kojo's first audition routine he hit his golden buzzer to send him straight into the live semi-finals, saying: "I don't really like comedians on this show… But I love you!"

That first BGT performance alone has had more than 23million views on YouTube.

Born in Ghana, Kojo moved to London as a child and grew up in Hackney - and he'll be returning to home territory for the final show of the tour, at Hackney Empire on Friday, March 20.

Kojo Anim, famous for his appearance on Britain's Got Talent, will be playing the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch in February next year. Picture: Cuffe & TaylorKojo Anim, famous for his appearance on Britain's Got Talent, will be playing the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch in February next year. Picture: Cuffe & Taylor

He worked as a BT customer service employee before starting out in the world of showbiz, and has since worked with everyone from Reggie Yates on the BBC to US comics Chris Rock and Kevin Hart.

Speaking about his BGT experience, and now announcing his debut UK tour, Kojo said: "For me, Britain's Got Talent wasn't about winning £250,000, it was a chance to get in front of the judges, and to prove to myself that I can perform in front of anybody.

"My goal was to make it to the final, and now here I am - announcing my first solo tour, something I've been working towards for 20 years.

"Since my first audition when Simon pressed the golden buzzer, my whole life has changed and now I can't wait to jump in a taxi to travel the country making people laugh."

Tickets are available at www.cuffeandtaylor.com

