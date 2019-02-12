Poll

What’s your favourite topping for Pancake Day?

What do you think is the best pancake topping? Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Today is Shrove Tuesday and we all know what that means - it’s time for pancakes.

The date for Shrove Tuesday - better known to many as Pancake Day - changes every year, depending on when Easter is.

It takes place exactly 47 days before Easter Sunday and is traditionally celebrated by eating pancakes in order to use up rich indulgent foods such as sugar and milk before the 40-day fasting season begins.

But whether you are a traditionalist who sticks to lemon and sugar, or a bit more adventurous with bacon and sausages, have your say on what you think is the ultimate pancake topping with our poll.