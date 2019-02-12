Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Poll

What’s your favourite topping for Pancake Day?

PUBLISHED: 10:47 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 05 March 2019

What do you think is the best pancake topping? Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

What do you think is the best pancake topping? Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Today is Shrove Tuesday and we all know what that means - it’s time for pancakes.

The date for Shrove Tuesday - better known to many as Pancake Day - changes every year, depending on when Easter is.

It takes place exactly 47 days before Easter Sunday and is traditionally celebrated by eating pancakes in order to use up rich indulgent foods such as sugar and milk before the 40-day fasting season begins.

But whether you are a traditionalist who sticks to lemon and sugar, or a bit more adventurous with bacon and sausages, have your say on what you think is the ultimate pancake topping with our poll.

Most Read

Harold Hill murder: Attacker was sitting in the same park as victim 30 minutes before she was stabbed to death

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

‘I’m doing it to keep the memories of Jodie going’ Harold Hill residents plan to turn the area purple in memory of teenager who was murdered

Residents of Harold Hill are planning on turning the area purple in memory of Jodie Chesney.

Family, friends and Harold Hill community pay tribute to Jodie Chesney ‘an amazing young woman’ after she was stabbed to death in a park

Tributes have been left to Jodie Chesney outside a park in Harold Hill where she was stabbed to death.

Teenage girl dies after stabbing in Harold Hill park

Police at the scene in Harold Hill where a 17-year-old girl was fatally stabbed last night. Photo: Liam Coleman

Tributes paid to Councillor Clarence Barrett who has died after a heart attack

Cllr Clarence Barrett ran the London Marathon to raise moeny for First Step

Most Read

Harold Hill murder: Attacker was sitting in the same park as victim 30 minutes before she was stabbed to death

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

‘I’m doing it to keep the memories of Jodie going’ Harold Hill residents plan to turn the area purple in memory of teenager who was murdered

Residents of Harold Hill are planning on turning the area purple in memory of Jodie Chesney.

Family, friends and Harold Hill community pay tribute to Jodie Chesney ‘an amazing young woman’ after she was stabbed to death in a park

Tributes have been left to Jodie Chesney outside a park in Harold Hill where she was stabbed to death.

Teenage girl dies after stabbing in Harold Hill park

Police at the scene in Harold Hill where a 17-year-old girl was fatally stabbed last night. Photo: Liam Coleman

Tributes paid to Councillor Clarence Barrett who has died after a heart attack

Cllr Clarence Barrett ran the London Marathon to raise moeny for First Step

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Leopards coach Baker refusing to be downbeat after mixed weekend

Essex Leopard coach Thomas Baker (Pic: Paul Phillips)

Fundraising page to pay for funeral of Jodie Chesney raises nearly £8,000 in two days

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

Harrogate boss Weaver deflated after Daggers draw

Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham scored in their 1-1 draw against Harrogate Town (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

What’s your favourite topping for Pancake Day?

What do you think is the best pancake topping? Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Rainham industrial estate fire: London Fire Brigade reveals cause of Friday night’s blaze

Around 80 firefighters were called to a blaze at a Rainham industrial estate late on Friday night. Photo: @MPSSpecials
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists