Double Glazing: Why your home needs you to upgrade

PUBLISHED: 11:27 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 07 June 2019

Customers can view previously installed double glazing by the Ken Rhodes group, Romford

Archant

Archant

Upgrading or updating double glazed windows may seem like an unnecessary endeavour, but it can offer many benefits. Double glazing specialist Ken Rhodes shares his expert advice on how it can improve your home.

The Ken Rhodes Group use flush casement frames that are low maintenance, durable and give a neater finishThe Ken Rhodes Group use flush casement frames that are low maintenance, durable and give a neater finish

What are the benefits of double glazing?

Speaking from experience, Ken says: "The three main benefits of modern double glazing for homeowners are high thermal efficiency, improved security and amazing aesthetics."

Even if your home is currently double glazed, it's worth considering an update if your windows are older than 15 years. Older windows are usually fitted with a two-point lock system, which can be easy to break into if the latch is broken. Some older models will also be externally glazed, meaning the window can be popped open from the outside. New windows from The Ken Rhodes Group are fitted with a 12 point lock system and are internally glazed, making them a lot safer.

The Ken Rhodes group also use A+ rated glass to offer maximum thermal efficiency. Unlike older models, high-efficiency windows can insulate your home more effectively, helping to keep the heat in so you won't have to use the central heating as much, or for as long.

The Ken Rhodes Group double glazing speciliat installed A+rated windows for maximum thermal efficiency to benefit your homeThe Ken Rhodes Group double glazing speciliat installed A+rated windows for maximum thermal efficiency to benefit your home

With so many options for styles and finishes available, it's possible to customise designs to suit your home. Flush casement frames help create a neater look with the traditional timber style of frame but without the risk of excessive wear and tear. The Ken Rhodes Group also offer a choice of aluminium frames that give the best line of sight and can be spray painted any colour.

How can double glazing save you money?

It's important to carefully consider the choices of materials when shopping for new windows. The higher rated glass will save you more money on your annual energy bill and upgrading to a UPVC material frame will save on maintenance costs in the future. The durability of the material removes the need to repair and repaint it every few years.

Double glazing replacement can be a cost-effective way of adding value to your property, improving its curb appeal and earning a higher home efficiency score in buyer reports. "Replacing the windows can drastically change the look of a property and give it a new lease of life," says Ken. It can also be a simple solution to repairing issues about the home. For example, many conservatories can be too hot or too cold due to insufficient glazing. "Conservatories can be unbearably hot through summer or freezing cold in the winter. Often this is easily resolved by changing the wall and roof glass," Ken adds. "It's a far cheaper solution than a complete refurbishment for the sake of some extra indoor space."

How much do double glazing windows cost?

With so many options when it comes to double glazing, there are plenty of ways to help keep costs down. "We can work with customers to find out what their needs and preferences are. Often there is a way of achieving the look of a high-end product but without the high price tag," says Ken.

There are also ways of spreading costs over a long period of time. The Ken Rhodes Group offer finance to customers, allowing them to pay interest-free instalments over three years. Alternatively, they can choose a buy now, pay later scheme.

The Ken Rhodes Group

The Ken Rhodes Group is a family-run business that has served the local community of Romford for more than 40 years. As a small local business, they take the time to get to know their customers and ensure they choose the right double glazing for their home. Customers can arrange to view previously installed windows and visit the showroom in Upminster to decide on the best product for their needs and preferences.

To get a quotation or find out more about their services, contact Ken Rhodes at sales@kenrhodes.co.uk or call 01708 227777.

