Developers of housing scheme at former St George's hospital site plans £1.7million boost for Hornchurch

Designs of the courtyard gardens of Bellway Homes' plans for the housing development on the former St George's Hospital site in Suttons Lane, Hornchurch. Photo: Bellway Homes Archant

A new residential neighbourhood which is replacing the former St George's Hospital site plans to invest more than £1.7million in infrastructure and facilities in the surrounding area.

A typical Bellway interior. Bellway London is the developer of a new residential development that is set to the former St George's Hospital site. Picture: J Watt A typical Bellway interior. Bellway London is the developer of a new residential development that is set to the former St George's Hospital site. Picture: J Watt

Bellway London has started work on the first phase of homes at St George's Park, off Suttons Lane, with the first plots due to go on sale in the autumn.

Planning permission to redevelop the derelict site, which had been empty since the hospital closed in 2012, was granted last year.

The developer is building 194 homes in phase one of the development which will eventually comprise of a total of 356 properties including some conversions of existing buildings.

Schools in Hornchurch are set to benefit from more than £1.5million financial contributions as part of the planning agreement for the development.

St George's Hospital, Suttons Lane, Hornchurch, the site of a proposed 279 home redevelopment. St George's Hospital, Suttons Lane, Hornchurch, the site of a proposed 279 home redevelopment.

A further £150,000 of Section 106 contributions will go towards Hornchurch Country Park and £20,000 towards cycle storage facilities at Hornchurch underground station.

Emma Hamlett, sales director for Bellway London, said: "St George's Park is set to be a landmark regeneration scheme for Hornchurch, transforming a brownfield former hospital site into a new residential neighbourhood.

"We are also making substantial investment in local infrastructure to ensure that the development brings a host of benefits to the existing community.

"We have worked hard to draw up plans which meet the continuing need for new homes in the local area, offering a wide mix of property types to suit a range of buyers."

News of the development's impending launch comes as the government recently announced plans to boost the wider area of the development programme with a £17 million investment for a new health centre at the site.

"St George's Park also features a wealth of public open space, including a new village green which will form a focal point for the new residents," said Ms Hamlett.

"It is also an incredibly sustainable location, within walking distance of a host of local amenities and less than a mile from Hornchurch underground station.

"I would advise anyone hoping to make St George's Park their home to register their interest online now, so we can keep them updated with the latest information about the development launch."

