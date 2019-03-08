Search

Advanced search

Wetherspoon's real ale festival in Havering to celebrate 40 years with £2.20 pints

PUBLISHED: 13:00 09 October 2019

The festival celebrates Wetherspoon's 40th anniversary with beers brewed especially for the occasion. Picture: JD Wetherspoon's.

The festival celebrates Wetherspoon's 40th anniversary with beers brewed especially for the occasion. Picture: JD Wetherspoon's.

JD Wetherspoon's

Grapefruit, cherry and coffee are some of the weird and wonderful flavours to sample at the real ale festival, being held in Wetherspoon's pubs from October 9 to October 20.

On offer will be beers and ales from Australia, the US, Guam and Italy together with beers from across the UK.

Revellers will be able to try any three of the ales in a special third-of-a-pint glasses for the price of one pint.

You may also want to watch:

Two pubs in the borough, the Colley Rowe Inn in Collier Row Road, Collier Row and the World's Inn in South Street, Romford, will provide tasting notes on all of the beers and ales being showcased during the 12 days.

Some of beers brewed for the occasion will come from notable breweries such as Wadworth, Arkell's, Cotleigh and overseas breweries; Ballistic Beer Co, Ishii Brewing Co, and Terzo Tempo.

The World's Inn manager, Holly Casey, said: "It is a great opportunity for real ale enthusiasts to enjoy an excellent selection of beers, including many that have been brewed specially for the festival."

There will also be a 40th anniversary pint glass for sale for £1 on a first come first served basis as well pints starting from £2.20.

Most Read

Romford’s airport mini bus service The Gatwick Flyer shuts down thanks to ‘extremely challenging trading conditions’

The Gatwick Flyer has ceased trading after 32 years. Picture: Pete Summers/PA Archive/PA Images

Deaths of Upminster mother and son ‘could have been avoided’, inquest hears

Blyth Walk in Upminster, where John and Vera Savage were found dead in July 2017. Picture: Ann-Marie Abbasah

Revealed: Where the 575 crashes happened in Havering last year

Gallows Corner. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Council announces expected start date for long-awaited pedestrian crossing in busy Romford road

Havering Council has said works to install a pedestrian crossing in Waterloo Road will start in November. Picture: Google Maps

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Most Read

Romford’s airport mini bus service The Gatwick Flyer shuts down thanks to ‘extremely challenging trading conditions’

The Gatwick Flyer has ceased trading after 32 years. Picture: Pete Summers/PA Archive/PA Images

Deaths of Upminster mother and son ‘could have been avoided’, inquest hears

Blyth Walk in Upminster, where John and Vera Savage were found dead in July 2017. Picture: Ann-Marie Abbasah

Revealed: Where the 575 crashes happened in Havering last year

Gallows Corner. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Council announces expected start date for long-awaited pedestrian crossing in busy Romford road

Havering Council has said works to install a pedestrian crossing in Waterloo Road will start in November. Picture: Google Maps

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford racer Luff returns with stunning display

Matt Luff on the podium at Silverstone (Pic: Lynn Blackwell)

Daggers boss Taylor pleased with performance in Notts County loss

Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Romford earn bragging rights over Brentwood Town

Paul Martin, Manager of Romford FC during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019

Queen’s Theatre to welcome ‘universal’ play Homing Birds this month

Homing Birds stars Suzanne Ahmet, Jay Varsani, Mona Khalili and John OMahony. Picture: KII STUDIOS

Wetherspoon’s real ale festival in Havering to celebrate 40 years with £2.20 pints

The festival celebrates Wetherspoon's 40th anniversary with beers brewed especially for the occasion. Picture: JD Wetherspoon's.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists