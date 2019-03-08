Wetherspoon's real ale festival in Havering to celebrate 40 years with £2.20 pints

The festival celebrates Wetherspoon's 40th anniversary with beers brewed especially for the occasion. Picture: JD Wetherspoon's. JD Wetherspoon's

Grapefruit, cherry and coffee are some of the weird and wonderful flavours to sample at the real ale festival, being held in Wetherspoon's pubs from October 9 to October 20.

On offer will be beers and ales from Australia, the US, Guam and Italy together with beers from across the UK.

Revellers will be able to try any three of the ales in a special third-of-a-pint glasses for the price of one pint.

Two pubs in the borough, the Colley Rowe Inn in Collier Row Road, Collier Row and the World's Inn in South Street, Romford, will provide tasting notes on all of the beers and ales being showcased during the 12 days.

Some of beers brewed for the occasion will come from notable breweries such as Wadworth, Arkell's, Cotleigh and overseas breweries; Ballistic Beer Co, Ishii Brewing Co, and Terzo Tempo.

The World's Inn manager, Holly Casey, said: "It is a great opportunity for real ale enthusiasts to enjoy an excellent selection of beers, including many that have been brewed specially for the festival."

There will also be a 40th anniversary pint glass for sale for £1 on a first come first served basis as well pints starting from £2.20.