Top 10 radio songs requested by Queen’s and King George patients revealed

Phil Collins' You Can't Hurry Love was Bedrock Radio's most requested song in 2021. - Credit: PA

The most popular songs requested by patients at Queen’s Hospital in Romford and King George Hospital in Goodmayes this year have been revealed.

According to community hospital radio station Bedrock Radio - which also serves Goodmayes Hospital and the wider community - its most requested 2021 song at the hospitals was Phil Collins' You Can’t Hurry Love.

Runner up was South of the Border by Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabella and Cardi B.

Bob Marley’s One Love/People Get Ready came in third, followed by George Michael’s Faith in fourth, Lady Ga Ga’s Poker Face in fifth and Sultans of Swing by Dire Straits in sixth.

The seventh most requested song was Eddy Grant’s Electric Avenue, followed by All by Myself by Eric Carmen, the Winner Takes It All by Abba and in 10th place, Dua Lipa's Physical.

Volunteer Chris Deighton, who compiles and presents the most requested chart show, said: “The 2021 chart is a real reflection of what patients tell us they want to hear!

“The whole team is pleased to be providing this service across our local hospitals and the wider community to help keep people company this festive season and throughout the year."

This year, due to Covid, the station's volunteers have visited fewer wards and departments to collect song requests.

