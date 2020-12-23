Charity donates beauty products for Romford agency carers
- Credit: Lodge Group Care
Carers with a Romford agency received Christmas hampers after a charity donation.
Beauty Banks, which works similarly to food banks but instead supply hygiene essentials, donated beauty products to Lodge Group Care, in South Street.
Agency bosses then made them into gift hampers for the carers, who provide care for service users across London and Essex.
The company's managing director, John Timbs, said: "It is so easy for people to underestimate the importance of the work that carers do everyday to support some of the most vulnerable in our communities to stay out of hospital and to live as independent and fulfilling lives as possible at home.
"Their commitment throughout this pandemic has been nothing short of heroic and for this to be recognised by Beauty Banks is so pleasing."