Charity donates beauty products for Romford agency carers

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 3:45 PM December 23, 2020   
Lodge Group carer Wioletta Biskup with a beauty hamper

Lodge Group carer Wioletta Biskup with a beauty hamper. - Credit: Lodge Group Care

Carers with a Romford agency received Christmas hampers after a charity donation.

Beauty Banks, which works similarly to food banks but instead supply hygiene essentials, donated beauty products to Lodge Group Care, in South Street.

Agency bosses then made them into gift hampers for the carers, who provide care for service users across London and Essex.

Lodge Group carer Fedelia Thompson with a hamper.

Lodge Group carer Fedelia Thompson with a hamper. - Credit: Lodge Group Care

The company's managing director, John Timbs, said: "It is so easy for people to underestimate the importance of the work that carers do everyday to support some of the most vulnerable in our communities to stay out of hospital and to live as independent and fulfilling lives as possible at home.

Lodge Group carer Drita Gjergii with a hamper.

Lodge Group carer Drita Gjergii with a hamper. - Credit: Lodge Group Care

"Their commitment throughout this pandemic has been nothing short of heroic and for this to be recognised by Beauty Banks is so pleasing."

