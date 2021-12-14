News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New tree marks development's first Christmas celebration

Author

Chantelle Billson

Published: 7:00 AM December 14, 2021
Tony Mitchell

A newly planted tree was unveiled at the Christmas celebration in Beam Park - Credit: Countryside Properties

A Christmas event was held at a year-old housing development.  

Property developers Countryside Properties and L&Q hosted a festive celebration at Beam Park, which saw a newly planted tree unveiled during a lights switch-on.  

Beam Park is a £1billion regeneration scheme being delivered by the two organisations that is set to comprise 3,000 new homes.

The event included festive activities such as ornament decorating, an appearance from Santa and a performance from a brass band.  

Beam Park

People enjoying the festivities at the Beam Park development - Credit: Countryside Properties

The event was also supported by a number of community groups and stakeholders.  

L&Q’s community development lead at Beam Park, Sharan Ansong, said the event "marked the start of the festive season" adding that the tree is a “welcome addition to the development that marries the needs of residents now with the needs of future generations to come.” 

Santa at Beam Park

Santa was on hand to bring Christmas cheer and a small gift to young residents. - Credit: Countryside Properties

Manging director of Countryside east London, Kevin Delve, added: “It’s fantastic to be able to celebrate the past year with our new residents and a great opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy festivities.” 

