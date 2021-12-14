New tree marks development's first Christmas celebration
- Credit: Countryside Properties
A Christmas event was held at a year-old housing development.
Property developers Countryside Properties and L&Q hosted a festive celebration at Beam Park, which saw a newly planted tree unveiled during a lights switch-on.
Beam Park is a £1billion regeneration scheme being delivered by the two organisations that is set to comprise 3,000 new homes.
The event included festive activities such as ornament decorating, an appearance from Santa and a performance from a brass band.
The event was also supported by a number of community groups and stakeholders.
L&Q’s community development lead at Beam Park, Sharan Ansong, said the event "marked the start of the festive season" adding that the tree is a “welcome addition to the development that marries the needs of residents now with the needs of future generations to come.”
Manging director of Countryside east London, Kevin Delve, added: “It’s fantastic to be able to celebrate the past year with our new residents and a great opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy festivities.”
