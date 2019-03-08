Video

Ride a wave of nostalgia and sun with the Beach Boyz Tribute Band at Queen’s Theatre

The Beach Boyz Tribute Band is returning to the Queen's Theatre with its new show. Picture: Jackie Fallows Archant

A tribute band that takes on the rich vocal harmonies of The Beach Boys is returning to Hornchurch.

The Beach Boyz Tribute Band is inviting guests to once again journey back in time to the 1960s across the sunny shores of the Golden Sate of California where the surf sound was conceived.

Tommy Read, lead vocalist, told the Recorder: “They’re a band that had an amazing influence on the music we listen to today.

“We always have a good laugh on stage. The way we look at it is, we’re big fans, the audience are big fans - so let’s just have some fun.”

The tribute band will be playing all of the Beach Boys’ biggest hits including God Only Knows, Good Vibrations, I Get Around, Surfin’ USA, California Girls, Sloop John B and Surfer Girl.

Speaking about what makes the band so special, Tommy said, “I think it’s to do with the music itself. It really is ever green music because it never gets old.

“There are some bands that can achieve that, like the Beatles, where you can be two-years-old or a hundred and you’ll still enjoy it.

“Especially in tribute band form, the characters of the Beach Boys ® are not as important as the music itself.”

For Tommy, the iconic song God Only Knows, is one of his favourites to perform.

“It’s one of their more simple songs with a simpler arrangement,” he said.

“Everyone knows the song and something special happens every time we start to play it.”

The band performed at the Queen’s Theatre last year and they hope this performance will be just as successful.

Tommy added: “We’ve performed all over the UK, in Cyprus and we’ll be playing at a European festival this summer.

“We do sing-a-longs, we get the audience to try dance moves and we always end on a high.

“Everyone arrives on their best behaviour and then when they leave, it’s with a party atmosphere.”

The Beach Boyz Tribute Band is playing at the Queen’s Theatre in Billet Lane on Monday, May 6.

Visit queens-theatre.co.uk for tickets.