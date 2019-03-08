Search

Advanced search

Viewers call for BBC Three documentary starring Romford's Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson to be shown in schools

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 September 2019

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has released a new documentary on BBC Three talking about mental health issues and cyber bullying. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has released a new documentary on BBC Three talking about mental health issues and cyber bullying. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

Viewers are calling for a BBC Three documentary on cyber-bullying starring Romford-born Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson to be shown in schools.

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has released a new documentary on BBC Three talking about mental health issues and cyber bullying. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire/PA ImagesLittle Mix singer Jesy Nelson has released a new documentary on BBC Three talking about mental health issues and cyber bullying. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out was aired last night, Thursday, September 12, which explored body image, mental health and the online abuse she received after the girl band won The X Factor in 2011.

Now after the show, viewers have taken to Twitter to praise the singer and how watching it could help young people with mental health issues.

Twitter user Emma Walker said: "#oddoneout needs to be shown in schools across the country.

"A funny, pretty young girl totally scarred by people making vile comments is harrowing to watch. We all need to stop 'by standing' and start calling out abhorrent behaviour, on social media or otherwise."

Ashleigh said: "Thank You #JesyNelson for this.

"You deserve a medal.

"Please can this programme be shown in schools?!

You may also want to watch:

"This shows what damage words can do.

"Knocking someone's self esteem is not OK, watch and look at what it causes.

"In this social media obsessed era, Educate Our Kids!"

Eabha also said: "This #JesyNelson documentary should be mandatory watching for anyone and everyone of school age."

During the show, Jesy recalls her first experiences of online abuse while she was on The X Factor and when the band first set up their social media pages, she received hundreds of abusive messages from online trolls.

She talked about how she became depressed and started breaking down in the middle of performances, not showing up to events and that she attempted suicide after countless online abuse, including a "fat shaming" tweet from columnist Katie Hopkins.

By the end of the show, Jesy talks more about how she is coping with online trolls.

When the programme's release was announced earlier this year, the 28-year-old singer said: "This is a project really close to my heart, and I'm delighted to be working with the BBC on a documentary that will both challenge me personally and also highlight a hugely important issue affecting young people today."

Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Most Read

From Purfleet to Poldark, via Romford Market: Actor Luke Norris on his play’s Queen’s Theatre homecoming

Romford-born actor and playwright Luke Norris. Picture: Patti Boyd

Rainham bus driver punched in face outside former The Bell Inn pub after group of youths refuse to pay

A bus driver was punched in the face outside the former The Bell Inn pub in Rainham after a group of young people refused to pay to get on. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch’s Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

‘Her heart still beats strong’: Volunteer at Queen’s and King George Hospital shares how daughter saved lives through organ donation

Sophie's organs were donated after her death and she helped save the lives of five people.

Plans submitted to demolish Harold Hill’s The Pompadours pub and build 21 affordable homes

Rubbish left by illegal travellers at the Pompadours pub site

Most Read

From Purfleet to Poldark, via Romford Market: Actor Luke Norris on his play’s Queen’s Theatre homecoming

Romford-born actor and playwright Luke Norris. Picture: Patti Boyd

Rainham bus driver punched in face outside former The Bell Inn pub after group of youths refuse to pay

A bus driver was punched in the face outside the former The Bell Inn pub in Rainham after a group of young people refused to pay to get on. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch’s Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

‘Her heart still beats strong’: Volunteer at Queen’s and King George Hospital shares how daughter saved lives through organ donation

Sophie's organs were donated after her death and she helped save the lives of five people.

Plans submitted to demolish Harold Hill’s The Pompadours pub and build 21 affordable homes

Rubbish left by illegal travellers at the Pompadours pub site

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Cricket: Westley leads Essex to draw at Warwickshire

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex during Warwickshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 12th September 2019

Raiders forward Pitchley expects ‘fesity’ encounters with Bees

Raiders forward Jj Pitchley in action against Bracknell Bees last season (Pic: John Scott)

Brilliant Beverley ends the long singles reign of Smith with thumping club victory

Clockhouse club champs Beverley Plank and Doug Baxter

The East London Football Podcast

Dagenham and Redbridge celebrate. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Great escape so important says Upminster’s Peck

Essex batsman Rishi Patel hits out as Upminster's Mick Larke and Ollie Peck look on (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists