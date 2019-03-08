Viewers call for BBC Three documentary starring Romford's Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson to be shown in schools

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has released a new documentary on BBC Three talking about mental health issues and cyber bullying. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

Viewers are calling for a BBC Three documentary on cyber-bullying starring Romford-born Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson to be shown in schools.

Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out was aired last night, Thursday, September 12, which explored body image, mental health and the online abuse she received after the girl band won The X Factor in 2011.

Now after the show, viewers have taken to Twitter to praise the singer and how watching it could help young people with mental health issues.

Twitter user Emma Walker said: "#oddoneout needs to be shown in schools across the country.

"A funny, pretty young girl totally scarred by people making vile comments is harrowing to watch. We all need to stop 'by standing' and start calling out abhorrent behaviour, on social media or otherwise."

Ashleigh said: "Thank You #JesyNelson for this.

"You deserve a medal.

"Please can this programme be shown in schools?!

"This shows what damage words can do.

"Knocking someone's self esteem is not OK, watch and look at what it causes.

"In this social media obsessed era, Educate Our Kids!"

Eabha also said: "This #JesyNelson documentary should be mandatory watching for anyone and everyone of school age."

During the show, Jesy recalls her first experiences of online abuse while she was on The X Factor and when the band first set up their social media pages, she received hundreds of abusive messages from online trolls.

She talked about how she became depressed and started breaking down in the middle of performances, not showing up to events and that she attempted suicide after countless online abuse, including a "fat shaming" tweet from columnist Katie Hopkins.

By the end of the show, Jesy talks more about how she is coping with online trolls.

When the programme's release was announced earlier this year, the 28-year-old singer said: "This is a project really close to my heart, and I'm delighted to be working with the BBC on a documentary that will both challenge me personally and also highlight a hugely important issue affecting young people today."

Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.