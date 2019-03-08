BBC Children in Need awards grants to Home-Start Havering and Havering Women's Aid

Pudsey bear with the lateTerry Wogan. Picture: David Jensen/PA Archive/PA Images David Jensen/PA Archive/PA Images

BBC Children in Need has announced grants worth almost £60,000 have been awarded to two projects in the borough.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Across Havering, the charity is currently funding seven projects to a value of £397,352 as part of its Small Grants programme, including its two latest allocations.

Hoome-Start Havering, Spilsby Road, Harold Hill, will use a three-year grant of £29,568 to provide support to families in the borough. Funding will help to encourage emotional support and wellbeing while building on the strengths of the family and encouraging positive outcomes.

Havering Women's Aid has also benefitted in this latest round, receiving a three-year grant of £29,868.

This will be to provide a breakfast and after school club and counselling and therapy sessions for children and young people who have experienced domestic violence.

Funding will aim to improve mental health awareness, reduce the feeling of isolation and improve the confidence of participants.

You may also want to watch:

This is the third funding allocation of the year, with additional funding to be allocated to projects across the UK throughout 2019.

Chief executive at Havering Women's Aid Vicki Thomas said: "We have always been supporters of BBC Children in Need and are looking forward to putting the new funds to work by supporting children and young people across the local area.

"Funding means we can continue to provide a safe and supportive network for individuals who have experienced domestic violence."

BBC Children in Need currently awards grants at six points during the year and funds two types of grants.

The Main Grants programme is for grants more than £10,000 per year to support projects for up to three years.

Meanwhile, the Small Grants programme supports projects for up to three years, and includes grants up to and including £10,000 per year.

Regional head of south at BBC Children in Need Clare Cannock said: "At BBC Children in Need we are committed to improving the lives of children and young people right across the UK and it's projects like these that continue to make a difference in the local community. "The generosity of the British public allows us to make our small grants programme possible and make a positive impact to those who need our support."