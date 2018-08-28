Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

BBC 2’s Eggheads stars to host Saint Francis Hospice’s annual charity quiz in Collier Row

PUBLISHED: 15:03 09 January 2019

A previous Big Orange Quiz in aid of Saint Francis Hospice.

A previous Big Orange Quiz in aid of Saint Francis Hospice.

Saint Francis Hospice

Stars of BBC 2’s Eggheads will be hosting an annual quiz in aid of a worthy cause.

Former star of BBC 2's Eggheads Barry Simmons. Picture: Saint Francis HospiceFormer star of BBC 2's Eggheads Barry Simmons. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Saint Francis Hospice’s Big Orange Quiz will be held at The City Pavilion in Collier Row Road, Collier Row, on Friday, March 22, and will once again be led by former Eggheads contestant Barry Simmons and his clever team mates Chris Hughes, Steve Cooke, Kevin Ashman, Dave Rainford and Lisa Thiel.

Last year, around 900 people attended, challenging themselves to rounds including current affairs, general knowledge and the “mystery round”.

Events manager Juliette Whittaker said: “This is always a great night out whether you’re a first time quizzer or a regular at your local pub quiz.

“We hope people will come along to support the event and make it even more successful than it was last year, so we can continue to provide our specialist care services for patients and their families when they need them the most.”

The quiz begins at 7.15pm with individual tickets priced at £15 and a table of 12 for £155.

Visit sfh.org.uk/big-orange-quiz

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Married couple found dead in Rainham: Woman allegedly murdered was killed by compression of the neck

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

‘Shocked and saddened’: Queen’s Hospital NHS Trust confirms woman found dead in her Rainham home was popular midwife

Simbi was a midwife at Queen’s Hospital in Romford. Photo: BHRUT

Police confirm identities of married couple found dead at home in Rainham as they launch renewed appeal

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Boy arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm in Romford reportedly seen in Ilford with fake handgun

Police were called to The Brewery in Waterloo Road on Sunday, January 6 following reports of yooung people seen armed with firearms. Photo: Ken Mears

Romford man jailed for breaking woman’s jaw in unprovoked South Ockendon attack

John O'Shea has been jailed for 21 months after breaking a woman’s jaw in an unprovoked attack in South Ockendon. Photo: Essex Police

Most Read

Bars in West Essex: 7 of the trendiest places to go

#includeImage($article, 225)

Essex Health: Where to get fit in Essex

#includeImage($article, 225)

Restaurants in West Essex: 3 of the best places to go

#includeImage($article, 225)

The Ravenswood Industrial Estate is one to watch

#includeImage($article, 225)

We catch up with Gemma Lilly from the Loughton-based Style Sisters

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering 90 Joggers enjoy park runs across the globe

Havering 90 Joggers at Harrow Lodge parkrun (Pic: Bruce Li)

Romford edge past Bermondsey

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

West Ham criticised over cost of matchday mascot packages

West Ham United mascots before the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Boss Beard confident West Ham Women can take some positives into United clash

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal scores the fourth goal for her team against West Ham (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Goodliffe pleased to stay with Daggers and hopes to kick on over rest of season

Ben Goodliffe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists