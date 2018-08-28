BBC 2’s Eggheads stars to host Saint Francis Hospice’s annual charity quiz in Collier Row

A previous Big Orange Quiz in aid of Saint Francis Hospice. Saint Francis Hospice

Stars of BBC 2’s Eggheads will be hosting an annual quiz in aid of a worthy cause.

Former star of BBC 2's Eggheads Barry Simmons. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice Former star of BBC 2's Eggheads Barry Simmons. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Saint Francis Hospice’s Big Orange Quiz will be held at The City Pavilion in Collier Row Road, Collier Row, on Friday, March 22, and will once again be led by former Eggheads contestant Barry Simmons and his clever team mates Chris Hughes, Steve Cooke, Kevin Ashman, Dave Rainford and Lisa Thiel.

Last year, around 900 people attended, challenging themselves to rounds including current affairs, general knowledge and the “mystery round”.

Events manager Juliette Whittaker said: “This is always a great night out whether you’re a first time quizzer or a regular at your local pub quiz.

“We hope people will come along to support the event and make it even more successful than it was last year, so we can continue to provide our specialist care services for patients and their families when they need them the most.”

The quiz begins at 7.15pm with individual tickets priced at £15 and a table of 12 for £155.

Visit sfh.org.uk/big-orange-quiz