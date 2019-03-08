Hornchurch centre to host Battle of Britain anniversary exhibition

Aviation artist Barry Weekley in a spitfire. His paintings and prints will be available to purchase at the Battle of Britain exhibition on Sunday, September 15. Picture: Barry Weekley Archant

A Hornchurch historian is inviting residents to commemorate the 79th anniversary of a Second World War battle at a special exhibition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Battle of Britain exhibition in Hornchurch - 32 squadrons relax between sorties. Picture: Imperial War Museum Battle of Britain exhibition in Hornchurch - 32 squadrons relax between sorties. Picture: Imperial War Museum

The Ingrebourne Valley Visitors Centre in Hornchurch Country Park with RAF Hornchurch writer Richard Smith is hosting a 79th Anniversary Battle of Britain Exhibition on Sunday, September 15.

From 10am to 4.30pm, residents can view displays telling the story of the three month long battle in the summer of 1940 that saw the Royal Air Force defend the skies over Britain against the German Air Force.

Aviation artist Barry Weekley will be attendance and Richard will be holding a book signing.

"It is marvellous that this year's anniversary will fall on a Sunday, the actual day that what is now known as Battle of Britain Day," said Richard.

Aviation artist Barry Weekley in a spitfire. His paintings and prints will be available to purchase at the Battle of Britain exhibition on Sunday, September 15. Picture: Barry Weekley Aviation artist Barry Weekley in a spitfire. His paintings and prints will be available to purchase at the Battle of Britain exhibition on Sunday, September 15. Picture: Barry Weekley

You may also want to watch:

"It gives us time to reflect on those men and women who helped defend our country from Nazi invasion, especially those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the skies over Britain and on the ground, especially the civilians once the Germans decided to target the cities.

"The exhibition will bring the human side of the conflict into perspective, with memorabilia of those there at the time."

There will be a photographic display as well as uniforms, flying kit, aircraft relics and more related to both the RAF and the Luftwaffe.

From 11am until 1pm, there will be a guided tour of the old RAF Hornchurch aerodrome by Mick Greenslade.

Tickets for this must be booked in advance and can be obtained by calling the visitors centre on 01708-520364.

Admission to the exhibition is free.