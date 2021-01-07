Barking MP raises concerns over oxygen supply as Queen's Hospital reports usage at 108 per cent

Published: 7:30 AM January 7, 2021

Barking MP Margaret Hodge has raised concerns in Parliament about the oxygen capacity at Queen's Hospital after it reported oxygen usage at 108 per cent on Monday (January 4).

on Wednesday, Mrs Hodge said: "Hospitals, like my local, Queen's Hospital in Romford, are facing an unprecedented strain due to the surging number of Covid-19 patients. With this comes a uniquely high demand for oxygen in hospitals in order to provide critical care.

"Shockingly, there have been recent cases in other hospitals where the oxygen supply system has been unable to cope with high demand and systems have shut down, putting hospitals out of action, and meaning ill patients must be diverted elsewhere.

"That is exactly why I asked the prime minister what contingency measures he has in place to make sure this nightmare scenario is not repeated in our local hospitals or anywhere else for that matter.

"Every hospital needs to be able to safely provide oxygen to every patient that needs it, without the risk of hospitals being overwhelmed.

Prime minister Boris Johnson replied that he would "get back to her" and that it "hadn't to brought to his attention".

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Trust (BHRUT), which runs Queen's, said that all patients who need oxygen are still getting it, although it says the supply is under "increasing demand".

Chief medical officer for BHRUT, Magda Smith said: “Our hospitals, like those across the entire NHS, are under significant pressure and our staff are working extremely hard to care for patients while dealing with some of the highest Covid-19 infection rates in London.

“This means our oxygen supply is under increasing demand. We’re ensuring patients are receiving adequate levels of oxygen while also managing flow.

"We have not stopped oxygen for any patients who need it and this is reviewed regularly."