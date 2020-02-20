Search

Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge police rewarded for heroic efforts at commendation ceremony

PUBLISHED: 13:00 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 20 February 2020

Pc Dave Bunn with his wife Lynn Lead at the police commendation ceremony. Picture: DS Sean Almeida

Pc Dave Bunn with his wife Lynn Lead at the police commendation ceremony. Picture: DS Sean Almeida

Archant

The borough's hard-working police officers who went above and beyond their duty to protect were rewarded at a commendation ceremony.

Police officers across Havering, Barking and Dagenham and Redbridge received commendations at the ceremony. Picture: DS Sean AlmeidaPolice officers across Havering, Barking and Dagenham and Redbridge received commendations at the ceremony. Picture: DS Sean Almeida

Havering's East Area Command Commendation Ceremony took place on Friday, February 14.



Among the police officers receiving a commendation was Pc Dave Bunn who was commended for trying to help a terminally ill young boy fulfil his dying wish.

Dean Lambert, 11, suffered from an extremely rare genetic disorder. Pc Bunn visited Dean in hospital to present him with a custom-made uniform before he died in in April.

Dean Lambert, 11, in hospital with his mum and Pc David Bunn.Dean Lambert, 11, in hospital with his mum and Pc David Bunn.

Speaking at the time, Pc Bunn said: "The reason I did this is the same reason any other police officer would have done it, 'to make a difference'. It was a privilege for me to be given the opportunity to help a family at their time of need."

BCU commander Det Ch Supt Stephen Clayman handed out the awards to 18 officers at the ceremony.

