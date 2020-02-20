Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge police rewarded for heroic efforts at commendation ceremony
PUBLISHED: 13:00 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 20 February 2020
Archant
The borough's hard-working police officers who went above and beyond their duty to protect were rewarded at a commendation ceremony.
Havering's East Area Command Commendation Ceremony took place on Friday, February 14.
Among the police officers receiving a commendation was Pc Dave Bunn who was commended for trying to help a terminally ill young boy fulfil his dying wish.
Dean Lambert, 11, suffered from an extremely rare genetic disorder. Pc Bunn visited Dean in hospital to present him with a custom-made uniform before he died in in April.
Speaking at the time, Pc Bunn said: "The reason I did this is the same reason any other police officer would have done it, 'to make a difference'. It was a privilege for me to be given the opportunity to help a family at their time of need."
BCU commander Det Ch Supt Stephen Clayman handed out the awards to 18 officers at the ceremony.