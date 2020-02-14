Search

Barclays Upminster to close

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 February 2020

Barclays Upminster is due to close May 29. Picture: Google

Barclays Upminster is due to close May 29. Picture: Google

Barclays bank have announced its Upminster branch is due to close.

According to the bank, the main reasons for its closure are that 84 per cent of customers use other ways to do their banking such as online or by telephone, in the past 12 months, 55 pc of the branch's customers have been using neighbouring branches and only 93 customers use this branch exclusively, and out of those 84 are regular customers.

Since October 2016, over the counter transactions have nearly halved, with 41,976 from October 2016 to September 2017 compared to 28,413 between October 2018 and September 2019.

In the past year, 2,018 people used the branch three times, with just 407 people using it 12 or more times. Of the heavy users, over half of them also used neighbouring branches.

A spokesman said: "Before we make the decision to close any branch, we think carefully about how it has been used so far. We consider how many customers have been visiting, what kind of transactions they've been making, and all the other ways they've been choosing to bank with us. We also take into consideration the availability of other branches in the wider community."

The branch will close on May 29.

