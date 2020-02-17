Upminster, Gidea Park and Rainham Village Barclays to close in May

Upminster, Gidea Park and Rainham Village branches will be closing due to changes in how people do their banking.

According to Barclays, the main cause for closure is because 84 to 92 per cent of these branches' customers use other ways of banking, such as online or telephone. Gidea Park has the lowest usage of the three.

This is up from 57pc to 63pc across the three branches from 2012.

In the past 12 months, 43 to 55pc of customers have been using neighbouring branches.

The bank has identified that the Gidea Park branch only has 70 regular customers, Upminster has 83 and Rainham Village 145.

Since October 2016, over the counter transactions have nearly halved in the Upminster branch, with 41,976 from October 2016 to September 2017 compared to 28,413 between October 2018 and September 2019.

The other two branches have experienced a fall by just under 10,000.

In the past year, 1,000 to nearly 4,000 people used the branches three times, compared to the 400 to 1,000 of heavy users (12 visits or more).

Of the heavy users, over half of them also used neighbouring branches.

Jon Clowes, local director for Barclays, Eastern, said: "The way customers undertake their banking is changing as people increasingly use online, telephone and mobile devices.

"We hope that the availability of our nearby Barclays branches at Hornchurch, Romford and Brentwood, along with our range of digital channels, will help to ease the transition for our customers.

"Before we make the decision to close any branch, we think carefully about how it has been used so far.

"We consider how many customers have been visiting, what kind of transactions they've been making, and all the other ways they've been choosing to bank with us. We also take into consideration the availability of other branches in the wider community."

Upminster will close on May 29, Gidea Park May 22 and Rainham Village on May 15.