Gallery

Havering Show 2019: This year's bank holiday event in pictures

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 August 2019

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Ken Mears

It was a bank holiday to remember as this year's Havering Show delighted, entertained and got everyone up on their feet with endless amounts of music.

From wrestling, the Havering Classic Car Club and young upcoming musicians, to a mini farm, Romford's hockey team The Raiders and food galore, there was plenty of fun to be had over the weekend.

On the first day of the show, Sunday, August 25, 90s singer Alison Limerick, Mr Soul, tribute acts Oye Santana and Kinisha as Tina Turner and headline act Aswad entertained the crowds during the scorching heatwave.

Continuing the electric atmosphere on the second day, Monday, August 26, up on the main stage was a Robbie Wiliams tribute act, Expose, Livin' Joy and Toploader.

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken MearsHavering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Here's a gallery of pictures from the bank holiday weekend.

Havering Show 2019: Crowds dancing the day away to 80s, 90s and reggae music in heatwave

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Show 2019: ‘A remarkable show topped only by the more remarkable weather’

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Recorder letters: community clean up, ABBA night, climate change, visa service fees and more.

Burke Secondary Modern School circa 1948

Harold Hill man runs into flats to warn residents of fire at back of the building

Harold Hill resident Lee Walters was one of the men who ran into a block of flats to make sure everyone was safe after seeing flames coming from the back of the building. Picture: Holly Thornton

Beam Park estate developers applying to increase size of Rainham and Dagenham development’s tower blocks

The final proposals for phase one of the Beam Park development, which were approved by London's deputy mayor for housing, Jules Pipe CBE, at City Hall on Friday, September 28. Photo: Countryside

