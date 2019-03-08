Gallery

Havering Show 2019: This year's bank holiday event in pictures

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears Ken Mears

It was a bank holiday to remember as this year's Havering Show delighted, entertained and got everyone up on their feet with endless amounts of music.

From wrestling, the Havering Classic Car Club and young upcoming musicians, to a mini farm, Romford's hockey team The Raiders and food galore, there was plenty of fun to be had over the weekend.

On the first day of the show, Sunday, August 25, 90s singer Alison Limerick, Mr Soul, tribute acts Oye Santana and Kinisha as Tina Turner and headline act Aswad entertained the crowds during the scorching heatwave.

Continuing the electric atmosphere on the second day, Monday, August 26, up on the main stage was a Robbie Wiliams tribute act, Expose, Livin' Joy and Toploader.

Here's a gallery of pictures from the bank holiday weekend.